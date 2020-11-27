Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Update With November 2020 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Update With November 2020 Android Security Patch

The update brings the November 2020 Android Security Patch to the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 November 2020 18:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Update With November 2020 Android Security Patch

. OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 for OnePlus 8 Pro carries the firmware version 11.0.2.2.IN11DA in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update
  • The OTA update is rolling out in India, Europe, and North America
  • The update for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 includes a lot system fixes

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have started receiving a new Oxygen OS update bringing the latest Android security patch. The OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 is rolling out in India, Europe, and North America. The update brings with it November 2020 Android Security Patch to the two phones, along with optimisations and fixes. The OTA update is rolling out to a small percentage of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 users as of now, and will have a broader rollout in a few days.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update was announced on the OnePlus community forum. OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 for OnePlus 8 Pro carries the firmware version 11.0.2.2.IN11DA in India, 11.0.2.2.IN11BA in Europe, and 11.0.2.2.IN11AA in North America. For OnePlus 8, on the other hand, the update carries firmware version 11.0.2.2.IN21DA in India, 11.0.2.2.IN21BA in Europe, and 11.0.2.2.IN21AA in North America.

As per the changelog, the update will optimise system power consumption, increase battery life, and optimise the split-screen app experience for the two phones. A network interruption issue that was taking place in some apps has been fixed with the update and communication functions have been stabilised.

OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 also includes other system fixes, including a problem with expanded screenshots, cache not being deleted after uninstalling apps, horizon light not activating normally, NFC not being turned on, fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger not working, and Parallel Apps not being turned on. An issue with Google Play not installing apps has also been fixed.

It could take a few days for the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update to reach all OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 devices. If you haven't received a notification yet, you can check for the update manually by going into Settings > System > System updates.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OxygenOS 11.0.2.2
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Garmin Forerunner 745 Launched With Up to 1 Week Battery Life, Built-in GPS: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Update With November 2020 Android Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream
  2. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
  4. Jio Sees Huge Subscriber Growth in 2019, Vodafone Loses 80 Million: TRAI
  5. Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched
  6. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  9. Nokia Smart TV Range Gets a 75-Inch Model With 4K UHD Support
  10. Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini Scheduled to Launch on December 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Shares Illustrations Showing New Foldable Phones for the Future
  2. MIUI 13 Update Coming to Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, Poco X2, Among Others: Report
  3. ZTE Watch Live Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 21 Days of Battery Life Launched
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Update With November 2020 Android Security Patch
  5. Garmin Forerunner 745 Launched With Up to 1 Week Battery Life, Built-in GPS: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord Camera Scores 108 on DxOMark, Lags in Some Key Areas
  7. Tesla Recalls 870 Cars in China Over Defective Roofs
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 One UI 3.0 Beta Update Resumed After Samsung Fixed a Critical Bug: Report
  9. Google Chrome 87 Getting Chrome Actions Feature, to Allow Users to Type Commands in Address Bar
  10. Redmi 9 Global Variant Receiving MIUI 12 Beta Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com