OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have started receiving a new Oxygen OS update bringing the latest Android security patch. The OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 is rolling out in India, Europe, and North America. The update brings with it November 2020 Android Security Patch to the two phones, along with optimisations and fixes. The OTA update is rolling out to a small percentage of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 users as of now, and will have a broader rollout in a few days.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update was announced on the OnePlus community forum. OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 for OnePlus 8 Pro carries the firmware version 11.0.2.2.IN11DA in India, 11.0.2.2.IN11BA in Europe, and 11.0.2.2.IN11AA in North America. For OnePlus 8, on the other hand, the update carries firmware version 11.0.2.2.IN21DA in India, 11.0.2.2.IN21BA in Europe, and 11.0.2.2.IN21AA in North America.

As per the changelog, the update will optimise system power consumption, increase battery life, and optimise the split-screen app experience for the two phones. A network interruption issue that was taking place in some apps has been fixed with the update and communication functions have been stabilised.

OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 also includes other system fixes, including a problem with expanded screenshots, cache not being deleted after uninstalling apps, horizon light not activating normally, NFC not being turned on, fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger not working, and Parallel Apps not being turned on. An issue with Google Play not installing apps has also been fixed.

It could take a few days for the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update to reach all OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 devices. If you haven't received a notification yet, you can check for the update manually by going into Settings > System > System updates.

