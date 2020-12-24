Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 With Bug Fixes and Improvements

OnePlus 8-series phones are getting the latest December 2020 Android security patch with the latest update.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 24 December 2020 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 With Bug Fixes and Improvements

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched in April 2020

Highlights
  • OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 8 series
  • The smartphones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
  • The OnePlus 8 series has been updated to Android 11

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smarpthones are now getting the OxygenOS Open Beta 5, based on Android 11. The smartphones, launched in April 2020, are now receiving a new software package for the Open Beta program for OxygenOS, that will roll out as an over-the-air (OTA) update for users already on the Open Beta path. The new software package brings fixes to known bugs and issues, along with small improvements in terms of features, including an update to the Android security patch.

The announcement of the new software package and update was made by OnePlus on its official forum. For users already on the OxygenOS Open Beta program for the OnePlus 8 (Review) and OnePlus 8 Pro (Review), Open Beta 5 will be delivered as an OTA update. However, users on the stable software path can opt to join the Open Beta program, with instructions as well as the downloadable software package available on the OnePlus forum.

The new software package largely covers various fixes covering issues with messages, volume adjustment, speaker functionality, and Bluetooth call connectivity. Also included are optimisations for app start up speed, an update to the December 2020 Android security patch, new animation effects for the front camera, and ‘Rewind Recording' to record the past 30 seconds of a game within the Game Space tool.

Of course, Open Beta software is less stable and more prone to bugs and issues than the regular software path and should only be used by advanced users who are willing and capable to deal with any issues that may come up. That said, Open Beta software gives users access to experimental features before the wider rollout on the stable software, and often even early access to the new version of Android.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro run Android 11 on both the stable and Open Beta software paths, with the latest version for the stable path rolling out in late November. The smartphones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and are currently available in India for Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999 respectively.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Android 11, OxygenOS, OxygenOS Open Beta, Software update, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
IBM Agrees to Pay $24.25 Million to Resolve FCC Probes Over Subsidies

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 With Bug Fixes and Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Said to Cost Significantly More Than Mi 10
  2. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  3. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Listed Online Ahead of December 24 Launch
  7. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  8. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  9. Huawei Launches New MateBook D Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Chips
  10. DigiBoxx Indian Cloud Storage Service Launched by NITI Aayog
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 With Bug Fixes and Improvements
  2. IBM Agrees to Pay $24.25 Million to Resolve FCC Probes Over Subsidies
  3. Telegram Launches Group Voice Chat Rooms; Android Users Get New Animations, SD Card Storage Support
  4. Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus Getting December 2020 Security Patch: Report
  5. Honk Is a New Kind of Messaging App for Real-Time, Disappearing Chats
  6. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube May Soon Get Blocked in Russia Over ‘Censorship’
  7. Alibaba Faces Antitrust Probe in China Over Monopolistic Behaviour
  8. SolarWinds Hackers Are ‘Impacting’ State, Local Governments: US Cyber Agency
  9. OnePlus 9 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC May Launch Alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Report
  10. Vivo V20 2021 With Snapdragon 730G SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com