  OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update With Fixes, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update With Fixes, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users

The update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro brings a keyboard height adjustment feature.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 January 2021 14:58 IST
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update With Fixes, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users

The firmware version for OnePlus 8 Pro in India is 11.0.3.3.IN11DA

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 is rolling out for OnePlus 8 phones in India, Europe
  • The firmware version for OnePlus 8 in India is 11.0.3.3.IN21DA
  • The issue of Wi-Fi connection failing has been fixed for OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update. The update is rolling out in India and a few more countries right now and handsets in other regions are expected to receive the update soon. OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 brings with it changes such as a keyboard height adjustment feature that will let users raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar. Issues such as the Wi-Fi connection failing in certain situations and photos not displaying in the Gallery have also been fixed in the update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users.

The OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 firmware version for OnePlus 8 users is 11.0.3.3.IN21DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN21BA in Australia, as announced by OnePlus in the community forum. For OnePlus 8 Pro users, the firmware version is 11.0.3.3.IN11DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN11BA in Europe.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India are getting the OnePlus Store app through this update. As per the changelog, users can manage their OnePlus Store accounts in an “intuitive and convenient way,” get easier access to support, discover member-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. The company noted that the app can be uninstalled at any point.

OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 brings other fixes to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The issue of pop-up windows not showing up when connecting a Bluetooth headset has been fixed, as well as the failure to enable the auto-rotate feature.

The keyboard height adjustment feature, that OnePlus says will lead to a better input experience, can be used by going to Settings > System > Language and input > Keyboard height adjustment. Since no security patch has been mentioned in the changelog, it is likely that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are still on the November 2020 Android security patch.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus, OxygenOS 11.0.3.3
