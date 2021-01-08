OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update. The update is rolling out in India and a few more countries right now and handsets in other regions are expected to receive the update soon. OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 brings with it changes such as a keyboard height adjustment feature that will let users raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar. Issues such as the Wi-Fi connection failing in certain situations and photos not displaying in the Gallery have also been fixed in the update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users.

The OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 firmware version for OnePlus 8 users is 11.0.3.3.IN21DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN21BA in Australia, as announced by OnePlus in the community forum. For OnePlus 8 Pro users, the firmware version is 11.0.3.3.IN11DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN11BA in Europe.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India are getting the OnePlus Store app through this update. As per the changelog, users can manage their OnePlus Store accounts in an “intuitive and convenient way,” get easier access to support, discover member-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. The company noted that the app can be uninstalled at any point.

OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 brings other fixes to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The issue of pop-up windows not showing up when connecting a Bluetooth headset has been fixed, as well as the failure to enable the auto-rotate feature.

The keyboard height adjustment feature, that OnePlus says will lead to a better input experience, can be used by going to Settings > System > Language and input > Keyboard height adjustment. Since no security patch has been mentioned in the changelog, it is likely that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are still on the November 2020 Android security patch.

