OnePlus 8 Pro users in global markets have received a new OxygenOS update that has “inadvertently” disabled the Color Filter camera that was recently found to have “see-through” capabilities for some materials. The new software version, which appears as OxygenOS 10.5.9, comes days after the company disabled the Color Filter camera through an update specifically meant for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in China. In other news, British carmaker McLaren has confirmed that it's longer in partnership with OnePlus. Both companies had collaborated to launch special edition smartphones in the past.

The latest OxygenOS update that has been pushed to markets including the US and Europe has disabled the Color Filter camera. The changelog, as shared by XDA Developers, shows that the update temporarily removes the Photochrome filter. It also mentions that the feature would come back around June.

Earlier this month, OnePlus provided an HydrogenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in China to disable the fourth camera sensor as a result of criticism emerged due to its see-through capabilities. The company at that time mentioned through an official forum post that the update is only meant for Chinese users, and there are no plans to bring a similar change for its global users through an OxygenOS update.

However, OnePlus has now offered the identical change to its global users through the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update.

Re-enabling planned as well

In response to global users asking about disabling the Color Filter camera through the latest update, OnePlus said in its forums that the latest update “inadvertently went out to a limited number of devices” and the filter will be re-enabled in the next update. This means that until the next update, users won't be able to use the fourth camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro that was meant to enhance photos by adding lighting effects and filters.

So, things are clear. If you don't want to lose what OnePlus has provided through the Color Filter camera, you shouldn't install OxygenOS 10.5.9 on your OnePlus 8 Pro. But if you're concerned with how the additional camera can be used to provide you a little enhanced visibility for seeing through some objects, especially the ones that don't have infrared shielding, you can go ahead and download the latest update.

It is important to highlight that the OnePlus 8 Pro has not yet been made available for purchase in India. The phone was planned to go on sale starting May 29, but the company had to postpone its earlier schedule — perhaps due to the sudden suspension of the Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, after six workers tested COVID-19 positive.

No more McLaren devices?

Alongside providing the inadvertent update for the OnePlus 8 Pro devices in global markets, OnePlus is in the headlines for ending its partnership with McLaren. Some reports highlighted the development after noticing the disappearance of OnePlus's name from the McLaren's Partners page last week. However, the carmaker has now reportedly confirmed the development.

In a statement to Android Authority, McLaren said that the partnership with OnePlus has reached its “scheduled conclusion” — suggesting the end of McLaren edition OnePlus phones. “Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future,” the company said, as quoted by the Android-focussed blog.

The OnePlus Concept One was the last device out of the partnership between OnePlus and McLaren. For consumers, the OnePlus 7T Pro was the last model that received a dedicated McLaren Edition option.

