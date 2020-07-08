Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Update in India

The new OxygenOS update fixes battery problem on both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 July 2020 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Update in India

OnePlus 8 series was launched in India in April

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 is receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.9.IN21DA via OTA update
  • OnePlus 8 Pro users are receiving OxygenOS 10.5.11.IN11DA
  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are receiving new OxygenOS updates that bring the June 2020 security patch and several other improvements. The system updates for both phones add improved system stability and bug fixes for issues with the battery and HD videos on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, OnePlus 8 Pro users are getting an "adjusted Photochrom filter," that the company had disabled in India prior to its first sale on June 15. The Photochrom filter that enabled the Color Filter camera on OnePlus 8 Pro, was initially found to have “see-through” capabilities for some materials.

OnePlus 8 OxygenOS update

The OnePlus 8 in India is receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.9.IN21DA through an over-the-air (OTA) update, according to user reports on OnePlus 8 community forum. Users can check its availability by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.

The OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8 is 155MB in size and brings the June 2020 Android security patch. The update also optimises touch and interaction experience, power consumption, and high-temperature warning.

Additionally, the battery problem on OnePlus 8 where it failed to attain full charge after 90 percent is also fixed. Other known issues with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are resolved too, as per the changelog. OnePlus has also improved the "shooting experience with camera" with the latest system update on OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS update

The OnePlus 8 Pro users in India are getting OxygenOS 10.5.11.IN11DA through an OTA update as well. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the update OnePlus 8 Pro, and users can check its availability by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

According to the OnePlus 8 Pro system update changelog, the update is 154MB in size and also brings the June 2020 Android security patch. Most of the system improvements and bug fixes are similar to that of OnePlus 8 software update.

oneplus 8pro oxygenos changelog OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro system update changelog

OnePlus has also added the file disk section in the File manager on OnePlus 8 Pro. This will allow users to upload and store files on OnePlus Cloud "conveniently." Another important feature added by the latest OxygenOS update is the "adjusted Photochrom filter."

It essentially means that users can now use Photochrom filter as the update on OnePlus 8 Pro, fixes the see-through issue. It is important to note that after selecting the Photochrom filter, photos are still captured by the main 48-megapixel camera, however, the filter on top of the photo is added by the 5-megapixel Colour Filter camera.

As mentioned, the Colour Filter camera was disabled before the phone officially went on sale in India in June.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC, were launched in India in April.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnPlus 8 Pro, OxygenOS, Colour Filter Camera, Photochrom filter
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Samsung HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T Soundbar Models With Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Update in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  3. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  4. Moto G 5G Plus With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Poco M2 Pro Review
  6. Samsung Launches 7 New Smart TVs in India, Starting Rs. 20,900
  7. JBL Club Headphones Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 9,999
  8. A Gujarat Man Built an Automated Paani-Puri Machine Out of Scrap
  9. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mmhmm Aims to Reshape Your Video Calls With Virtual Backgrounds, Slides, a Lot More
  2. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Update in India
  3. Samsung HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T Soundbar Models With Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  4. Facebook Not Doing Enough to Fight Discrimination, Audit Says
  5. US Tech Giants Face Hard Choices Under Hong Kong's New Security Law
  6. Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Spotted on Company’s India Site, Launch Expected Soon
  7. TikTok Ban Is Being Considered, Says US President Donald Trump
  8. Samsung Crystal 4K UHD 2020, Unbox Magic 3.0 TVs Launched in India
  9. Facebook Self Regulation Not Enough, Insists Germany
  10. Flipkart Forays Into Social Commerce via Refurbished Goods Platform 2GUD
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com