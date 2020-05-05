Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.6 Update Rolling Out, Brings Camera Fixes: Reports

OnePlus is rolling out yet another update to the OnePlus 8 Pro, which was launched last month

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 5 May 2020 13:40 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro gets another update to improve camera performance

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 10.5.6 rolling out to OnePlus 8 Pro
  • It is a 122MB OTA update
  • The OnePlus 8 Pro update brings camera improvements

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 were launched during the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this onth, and OnePlus has put them on sale only in a few countries. These two devices have received quite a few software updates recently bringing in steady improvements to both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has pushed out yet another software update now for the OnePlus 8 Pro - OxygenOS 10.5.6. This new software update brings some camera-related tweaks to the latest OnePlus flagship.

The new software update was spotted on Reddit as well as the OnePlus community where OnePlus 8 Pro users reported receiving it. This new software update brings OxygenOS 10.5.6 for the international variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro and is 122MB in size. The update is currently rolling out to OnePlus 8 Pro users as an OTA update. OnePlus has not yet detailed the update officially in a forum post, and we've reached out for clarity.

OnePlus OxygenOS 1056 gadgets cover OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.6 Update

Photo Credit: OnePlus Forums/ Ceeni Evan

 

The new software update comes days after OnePlus released OxygenOS 10.5.5 for the OnePlus 8 Pro. This new software update mainly focuses on the camera performance of the smartphone. The changelog for this update mentions improved camera shooting experience with the front camera, refined dirt detection capability and camera stability improvements.

It isn't all about the cameras, it also fixes system issues and improves system stability but does not mention which issues are fixed. Network stability enhancements are also a part of this new software update.

OnePlus has been rolling out software updates to improve camera performance on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The previous software update brought improvements to white balance and focus in low-light conditions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Pro, OxygenOS
