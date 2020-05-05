OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 were launched during the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this onth, and OnePlus has put them on sale only in a few countries. These two devices have received quite a few software updates recently bringing in steady improvements to both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has pushed out yet another software update now for the OnePlus 8 Pro - OxygenOS 10.5.6. This new software update brings some camera-related tweaks to the latest OnePlus flagship.

The new software update was spotted on Reddit as well as the OnePlus community where OnePlus 8 Pro users reported receiving it. This new software update brings OxygenOS 10.5.6 for the international variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro and is 122MB in size. The update is currently rolling out to OnePlus 8 Pro users as an OTA update. OnePlus has not yet detailed the update officially in a forum post, and we've reached out for clarity.

Photo Credit: OnePlus Forums/ Ceeni Evan

The new software update comes days after OnePlus released OxygenOS 10.5.5 for the OnePlus 8 Pro. This new software update mainly focuses on the camera performance of the smartphone. The changelog for this update mentions improved camera shooting experience with the front camera, refined dirt detection capability and camera stability improvements.

It isn't all about the cameras, it also fixes system issues and improves system stability but does not mention which issues are fixed. Network stability enhancements are also a part of this new software update.

OnePlus has been rolling out software updates to improve camera performance on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The previous software update brought improvements to white balance and focus in low-light conditions.