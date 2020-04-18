Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Google Live Captions, Camera Improvements: Report

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Google Live Captions, Camera Improvements: Report

The OxygenOS 10.5.4 update also adds a new OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings which will detail all the new features and answers to common issues.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 April 2020 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Google Live Captions, Camera Improvements: Report

OnePlus 8 Pro update brings improved back gesture experience

Highlights
  • The update adds a new double-tap feature to wake up the lock screen
  • OnePlus 8 series new update brings improved system stability
  • Live Captions feature can automatically generate captions

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are now reportedly receiving a new update bringing a host of optimisations and improvements. The latest OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for both the phones comes just days after the official unveiling. Very few people have the phones in their hands, and all those who pre-ordered the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, will be treated with this update as soon as they set up their phones. The devices have launched in the US and UK (as well as a few European regions) for now, and India availability is expected to be revealed by the end of this month.

9to5Google reports that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are getting this new OxygenOS 10.5.4 update. The changelog suggests that it brings Google Live captions support and full support for the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds as well. The update is still based on the March Android security patch, but it optimises fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device.

Detailing the changelog a bit further, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro update brings improved system stability, improved icon display in status bar, and improved back gesture experience. As mentioned, the update enables OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to integrate with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality. It also adds a new double-tap feature to wake up the lock screen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition.

The OxygenOS 10.5.4 update also adds a new OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings which will detail all the new features and answers to common issues. The Google Live Captions feature will be able to detect speech in media and automatically generate captions. This feature can be accessed at Settings > System > Accessibility > Live Caption. As for camera improvements, the update optimises the camera's shooting experience and improved stability, and also optimises the animation effect and improved interaction experience. There is a new video filter feature that has also been added to the app. The latest update adds contact notes info for incoming calls and optimises network data transmission performance and stability.

Lastly, the update adds the ability to wake up the voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button. To enable this, head to Settings > Buttons & gestures > Press and hold the power button >Choose the app you want to activate.

If you are one of the few that own the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, head to the Settings menu to check for an update manually.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Update, OnePlus 8 Update, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Hasmukh Review: Overcrowded Netflix Series Strangles Vir Das
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Google Live Captions, Camera Improvements: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  2. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode First Impressions
  3. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  4. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  6. 5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers
  7. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  8. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  9. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme X2: Which One Offers Better Value?
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Google Live Captions, Camera Improvements: Report
  2. COVID-19 Lockdown: Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Survives Fire and Bend Tests, Teardown Hints at Easy Repair
  4. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. NASA Announces First SpaceX Crewed Flight for May 27
  6. Netflix Releases Documentary Features and Series on YouTube for Free, Including Our Planet
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Extend Free Incoming Calls Benefit for Low Income Prepaid Subscribers Till May 3
  8. Data of the Dead: Virtual Immortality Shows Holes in Privacy Laws
  9. Coronavirus Forces Detour for Homecoming Astronauts
  10. Astronauts Meir, Morgan, Skripochka Return from International Space Station
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com