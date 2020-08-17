Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.12 Update With August Security Patch in India

OnePlus 8 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.12 Update With August Security Patch in India

OnePlus 8 Pro incremental update brings a few fixes and front camera optimisation.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 August 2020 15:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.12 Update With August Security Patch in India

OnePlus 8 Pro update fixes overlapping character display issue with Ambient display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro front camera shooting mode has been optimised
  • The update will be rolled out in North America soon
  • OnePlus 8 Pro update rollout starting with select users

OnePlus 8 Pro has started receiving a new OxygenOS update in India and Europe, the company has announced. The incremental update brings a few fixes, camera optimisation, and August Android security patch to the phone. A similar update will be rolled out to the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones in North America soon. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 were launched earlier this year, and the company is already working on the rollout of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for both of these smartphones.

According to the announcement on OnePlus forum, the company has pushed the OxygenOS 10.5.12 update in India and 10.5.11 update in Europe. The update 10.5.12 for North America will be rolled out soon. This OTA update is rolling out for a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days. The changelog of the update is quite small and brings a few fixes and optimisations.

Key changes in the OxygenOS 10.5.12 update:

  1. Fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display
  2. Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  3. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.08
  4. Optimised shooting effect with front camera

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1,440x3,168 pixels resolution. The display has up to 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging support.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 8 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 48-megapixel third sensor and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and offers Audio 3D and Audio Zoom features.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Update, OxygenOS 10.5.12, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications
Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh Capacity to Launch in India on August 18
Airtel Expands Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans on a Pan-India Basis

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.12 Update With August Security Patch in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut on Amazon
  4. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  5. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  6. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Storage Products
  7. Airtel Now Offers Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans Across India
  8. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed: Report
  9. Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.12 Update With August Security Patch in India
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans on a Pan-India Basis
  3. Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh Capacity to Launch in India on August 18
  4. ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1
  5. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Trimmers, Storage Products
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut in India, Reduced to Rs. 8,399 on Amazon
  7. Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale in India on August 24 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, More
  8. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed Under a Monthly Charge of Rs. 700: Report
  9. Google Looking to Replace Duo With Meet: Report
  10. Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Test Idea of iPhone as Market Unto Itself in Lawsuit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com