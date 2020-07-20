OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India have started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.10 and Oxygen OS 10.5.12 respectively. The development was shared on the official community forum, along with the changelog. The update brings some enhancements for the upcoming OnePlus Buds, new lockscreen clock styles, and bug fixes. OnePlus 8 series users also get some network stability improvements and the latest July 2020 security patch with the update. OnePlus 8 series was launched in April and has received multiple updates since, to fix various issues that people had encountered as well as improve the user experience.

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro get the same features with the new update, as mentioned on the OnePlus forum. OxygenOS 10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 and OxygenOS 10.5.12 for the OnePlus 8 Pro brings support for the upcoming OnePlus Buds making it “easier to take advantage of wireless connection.” Users can now pick from a variety of clock styles for the lockscreen. They can also customise their own clock style. The touch experience in game mode has also been optimised.

In Europe and North America, the OnePlus 8 is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 and 10.5.11 with the same changelog. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.11 in Europe. To recall, the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update for the OnePlus 8 is what revealed the design of the OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds.

Some users complained about the wireless charging base restarting automatically, which the company has fixed with the update. It has also fixed the ARCore load failure issue and improved system stability. Wi-Fi stability and performance has been improved, so has the stability for mobile networks. Indian users can now also get the Red Cable Club membership card as well.

On top of all the features and improvements, the OxygenOS update brings the July 2020 security patch and updates the GMS package to May 2020.

Just like other OnePlus updates, this will be available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach a small percentage of users first, with mass roll out starting in a few days. To check if you have received the update, head to Settings > System > System updates and you should see the update here. If not, you'll have to wait for the update to reach you.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.