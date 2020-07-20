Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8 Series Gets OxygenOS Update With OnePlus Buds Integration, New Lockscreen Clock Styles, More

OnePlus 8 Series Gets OxygenOS Update With OnePlus Buds Integration, New Lockscreen Clock Styles, More

OnePlus 8 series users in India will receive the July 2020 Android security patch with the latest update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 July 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Series Gets OxygenOS Update With OnePlus Buds Integration, New Lockscreen Clock Styles, More

OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera setup while the Pro has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 series in India gets new lockscreen clock styles
  • There are several fixes with the latest update
  • OnePlus has stated this is an incremental update with a staged rollout

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India have started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.10 and Oxygen OS 10.5.12 respectively. The development was shared on the official community forum, along with the changelog. The update brings some enhancements for the upcoming OnePlus Buds, new lockscreen clock styles, and bug fixes. OnePlus 8 series users also get some network stability improvements and the latest July 2020 security patch with the update. OnePlus 8 series was launched in April and has received multiple updates since, to fix various issues that people had encountered as well as improve the user experience.

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro get the same features with the new update, as mentioned on the OnePlus forum. OxygenOS 10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 and OxygenOS 10.5.12 for the OnePlus 8 Pro brings support for the upcoming OnePlus Buds making it “easier to take advantage of wireless connection.” Users can now pick from a variety of clock styles for the lockscreen. They can also customise their own clock style. The touch experience in game mode has also been optimised.

In Europe and North America, the OnePlus 8 is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 and 10.5.11 with the same changelog. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.11 in Europe. To recall, the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update for the OnePlus 8 is what revealed the design of the OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds.

Some users complained about the wireless charging base restarting automatically, which the company has fixed with the update. It has also fixed the ARCore load failure issue and improved system stability. Wi-Fi stability and performance has been improved, so has the stability for mobile networks. Indian users can now also get the Red Cable Club membership card as well.

On top of all the features and improvements, the OxygenOS update brings the July 2020 security patch and updates the GMS package to May 2020.

Just like other OnePlus updates, this will be available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach a small percentage of users first, with mass roll out starting in a few days. To check if you have received the update, head to Settings > System > System updates and you should see the update here. If not, you'll have to wait for the update to reach you.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Update, OnePlus 8 Pro update, Oxygenos
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Buds Price Set Under $100, Company Reveals Through a Teaser
Amazon Says Exports From India-Based Sellers Cross $2 Billion

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Series Gets OxygenOS Update With OnePlus Buds Integration, New Lockscreen Clock Styles, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Buds Price Teased Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  4. OnePlus Buds May Come in Black, Blue, and White Colour Options
  5. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. Vodafone Idea Now Lets You Opt for an eSIM
  7. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  9. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  10. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K7 5G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W Charging Support
  2. Oppo A72 5G Specifications Tipped by Purported Geekbench Listing, 8GB RAM and MediaTek SoC Spotted
  3. Vodafone Idea Launches eSIM Support in India, Initially Limited for iPhone Users
  4. Amazon Says Exports From India-Based Sellers Cross $2 Billion
  5. OnePlus 8 Series Gets OxygenOS Update With OnePlus Buds Integration, New Lockscreen Clock Styles, More
  6. OnePlus Buds Price Set Under $100, Company Reveals Through a Teaser
  7. Facebook Tells Delhi High Court It Has Fake News, Hate Speech Detection Measures in Place
  8. Boult Audio TrueBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
  9. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale on July 29 via Flipkart, Amazfit India Site; Price Revealed
  10. Redmi AirDots 2 True Wireless Earphones With 12 Hours Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com