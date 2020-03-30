Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Camera Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Details Leaked

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be announced on April 15 while the OnePlus 8 Lite may come later this year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 March 2020 11:44 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Camera Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Details Leaked

Photo Credit: Winfuture

OnePlus 8 will come in three colour variants

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro may have a telephoto camera with 30x digital zoom
  • It is rumoured to come with a HDR10+ display with 1400nits of brightness
  • OnePlus 8 may have a hole-punch design

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 camera specifications, along with some other details, have been reportedly leaked. It seems like one of the cameras on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be a telephoto camera with 30x digital zoom. The leaks also suggest that the phone will have an ultra-wide camera and a colour filter, along with the primary 48-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is expected to come with a hold-punch design for the selfie camera and three colour variants, one of them is called Interstellar Glow.

The leaks by Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 48-megapixel IMX689 primary sensor with f/1.78 lens. The secondary will be a 48-megapixel IMX586 ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view (FOV). The third will be an 8-megapixel f/2.44 telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 5-megapixel colour filter. The phone is also expected to come with an always on HDR10+ display with 1400nits of brightness, according to a tweet by the tipster.

A OnePlus 8 Pro press render was recently spotted online showing off a sea green colour variant.

Coming to the OnePlus 8, the images shared by Winfuture suggest that the phone will have a hole-punch design for the selfie shooter, like the Pro variant. There will be three colour variants, as tweeted by Ishan Agarwal, which are called Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. According to a report by a publication called Pigtou, the triple camera setup on the OnePlus 8 will include a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The publication also shared a render of the OnePlus 8 showing the triple camera setup on the back, as well as the hole-punch design for the front.

Some of the other leaks surrounding the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro go in line with previous reports. OnePlus is expected to launch three devices this time which include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The company may launch the OnePlus 8 and its Pro variant on April 15 while the Lite variant may come later this year.

