Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord End of Support Schedule Revealed Officially

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to receive regular quarterly security updates until April 2023.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 December 2020 14:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord End of Support Schedule Revealed Officially

OnePlus Nord will get security updates on a quarterly basis as long as July 2023

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched in April this year
  • OnePlus is providing security updates for three years
  • OnePlus 8T end of support schedule is yet to be revealed

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord will stop receiving security updates by the middle of 2023, OnePlus revealed through a security updates page on its website. All three phones, which were launched earlier this year, are listed under the devices that are promised to receive regular quarterly security updates. OnePlus upgraded its lineup with the OnePlus 8T in October. However, the official end of support schedule for the latest flagship is yet to be publicly announced. It is also important to highlight that the security updates are often provided separately — and not as a part of operating system updates.

As per the details available on the security updates page, which were first spotted by PiunikaWeb, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to receive regular quarterly security updates until April 2023, while the OnePlus Nord will get security updates on a quarterly basis as long as July 2023. The OnePlus 8 series was launched in April and the OnePlus Nord debuted in July this year.

The security updates page doesn't provide any details about the earlier OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 models. Also, it is worth noting here that the company hasn't provided any clarity on the part of OnePlus 8T that should be eligible for receiving regular security updates at least until October 2023 — if we go by its launch date and the ongoing scenario for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Nord.

Importantly, OnePlus has detailed the regular security patches scheduled for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord and not provided any explicit details about their operating system updates. The company, however, maintains a format of bringing Android version updates to its smartphones for the first two years from the date of their launch.

The OnePlus 8 series has already received Android 11 as its first version update, though it is yet to reach the OnePlus Nord.

Alongside the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus Nord, OnePlus brought the OnePlus Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G as its new smartphones in 2020. Those two phones will, however, get only one Android version update and two years of security updates.

The security updates page has mentioned that the given schedule is for the Assembly of European Regions (AER) users. However, there aren't likely to be any major changes for global OnePlus consumers.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Treasure Hunt for PlayStation 5: Why It’s So Hard to Find

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord End of Support Schedule Revealed Officially
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Jio to Rollout 5G Service in India in Second Half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani
  3. WhatsApp Will Now Make In-App Announcements Around New Updates
  4. Redmi 9 Power Teased to Be Launched in India
  5. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  6. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  8. Treasure Hunt for PlayStation 5: Why It’s So Hard to Find
  9. iPhone 11 Scores Higher Than OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark Camera Retest
  10. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Highlights 2020 in Review Across 6 Themes and Top 10 Pop Culture Moments
  2. Nokia Purebook Laptop Series to Launch in India Soon, Will Be Available via Flipkart
  3. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord End of Support Schedule Revealed Officially
  4. Treasure Hunt for PlayStation 5: Why It’s So Hard to Find
  5. Gionee Found Guilty of Intentionally Injecting Malware Into 20 Million Phones: Report
  6. Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications Leaked, Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Cameras
  7. AirPods Studio Headphones Launch Tipped for Today; Tipsters Divided on Apple TV Launch Possibility
  8. India Emerging as Most Preferred Destination for Mobile Manufacturing: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress
  9. Opera Browser v61 for Android Brings Integrated Media Player, WebSnap, Accessible QR Scanner
  10. Google Pixel Phones Get December 2020 Update With New Features, Android Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com