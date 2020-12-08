OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord will stop receiving security updates by the middle of 2023, OnePlus revealed through a security updates page on its website. All three phones, which were launched earlier this year, are listed under the devices that are promised to receive regular quarterly security updates. OnePlus upgraded its lineup with the OnePlus 8T in October. However, the official end of support schedule for the latest flagship is yet to be publicly announced. It is also important to highlight that the security updates are often provided separately — and not as a part of operating system updates.

As per the details available on the security updates page, which were first spotted by PiunikaWeb, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to receive regular quarterly security updates until April 2023, while the OnePlus Nord will get security updates on a quarterly basis as long as July 2023. The OnePlus 8 series was launched in April and the OnePlus Nord debuted in July this year.

The security updates page doesn't provide any details about the earlier OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 models. Also, it is worth noting here that the company hasn't provided any clarity on the part of OnePlus 8T that should be eligible for receiving regular security updates at least until October 2023 — if we go by its launch date and the ongoing scenario for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Nord.

Importantly, OnePlus has detailed the regular security patches scheduled for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord and not provided any explicit details about their operating system updates. The company, however, maintains a format of bringing Android version updates to its smartphones for the first two years from the date of their launch.

The OnePlus 8 series has already received Android 11 as its first version update, though it is yet to reach the OnePlus Nord.

Alongside the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus Nord, OnePlus brought the OnePlus Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G as its new smartphones in 2020. Those two phones will, however, get only one Android version update and two years of security updates.

The security updates page has mentioned that the given schedule is for the Assembly of European Regions (AER) users. However, there aren't likely to be any major changes for global OnePlus consumers.

