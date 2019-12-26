A new OnePlus phone has been spotted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website in China. The certification listing suggests that the phone will sport dual-mode 5G connectivity, and support a range bands as well. The listing has the model number IN2010 that is believed to be of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. The company is expected to launch three phones next year – OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 Pro leaks suggest that the phone will sport a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup.

The MIIT listing was spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore and it suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport dual-mode 5G connectivity. The phone should support several frequency bands including n1, n41, n78, and n79. The listing reveals little else about the upcoming phone. This year, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, but made it exclusive to T-Mobile only. We speculate that next year phones should be more widely available. The tipster suggests that the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite phones should launch together, and they will be unveiled by February or March.

As per rumours, the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a 120Hz Fluid Display, a hole-punch display, and a quad rear camera setup with a fourth ToF sensor to enhance depth in portrait shots. There's little else that is known about the OnePlus 8 Pro at the moment, but the phone should be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. As mentioned, the company should also launch the OnePlus 8 Lite alongside this time around, and it should be a mellower version of the OnePlus 8. Leaked renders suggest hole-punch display and dual rear camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus has also confirmed its presence at CES 2020, and it is going to unveil 'Concept One', its first concept smartphone.

