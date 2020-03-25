Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Leak, Tip Familiar Design and Quad Rear Cameras

OnePlus 8 Pro is shown packing four cameras at the back.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 25 March 2020 15:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Leak, Tip Familiar Design and Quad Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: 247Techie

OnePlus 8 Pro has been confirmed to offer 5G connectivity support

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro’s purported live images show a hole-punch display
  • The upcoming phone is again seen rocking four rear cameras
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to launch in April with 5G support in tow

OnePlus is heavily rumoured to launch the OnePlus 8 series phones next month. Prior to their official debut, alleged CAD-based renders, sketches, and specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro have already popped up online. Now, live images reportedly depicting the OnePlus 8 Pro from both sides have been leaked. The photos show a familiar aesthetic scheme on the OnePlus 8 Pro, which can be seen flaunting a curved display with a hole-punch design. Over at the back, the upcoming phone can be seen packing four rear cameras.

The alleged OnePlus 8 Pro live images, which come courtesy of 247Techie, show the upcoming phone clad in a glossy grey shade. The rear panel appears to be made out of glass that is curved on both sides. Notably, the OnePlus branding on the rear panel adheres to the new design adopted by the company earlier this month. Three of the four rear cameras are vertically stacked and positioned on a pill-shaped module that creates a small bump.

As for the fourth lens, it is tipped to house the ToF 3D sensor for better depth estimation. Over at the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro is seen flaunting a curved panel with a hole-punch drilled in the top left corner. While the design looks serviceable, it is nothing worth writing home about since we've already seen similar aesthetics on the Xiaomi Mi 10 duo and the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Also, there are no surprises here, as the phone looks almost identical to the CAD-based renders and schematics that surfaced online a few weeks ago. The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to go official next month, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The phone is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and will be a 5G-ready device that will feature a 120Hz display and support for wireless charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared
COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO Partners Microsoft, Facebook for Global Coronavirus Hackathon

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Leak, Tip Familiar Design and Quad Rear Cameras
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  2. Here’s What E-Retailers Are Saying About Their Services During Lockdown
  3. Turn Off the Microwave to Boost Wi-Fi, Says UK's Media Regulator
  4. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  5. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  6. Gurugram Police Directs Officers to Allow E-Commerce Deliveries
  7. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  8. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Facing Lockdowns, E-Commerce Platforms Unable to Deliver Orders
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Zomato CEO Says Hundreds of Employees Take Deep Salary Cuts as Business Hit
  2. ExpressVPN Records 15 Percent Usage Growth in India as Coronavirus Lockdown Widens
  3. Royole FlexPai 2 Foldable Phone With Improved Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Specifications
  4. Huawei Mate 40 Series May Pack an Intuitive Circular Touch Display Around the Rear Cameras
  5. Realme’s 2020 Flagship Phones to Offer High Refresh Rate Screen, Company Executive Teases
  6. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Detailed Ahead of March 26 Launch: All You Need to Know
  7. Streaming Services Will Default to SD Resolution on Mobile Networks in India During Nationwide Lockdown
  8. Turn Off the Microwave to Boost Wi-Fi, Says UK's Media Regulator
  9. Flipkart Executive Tells Employees in 'Consultation With Government' to Restore Supply Chains
  10. Gurugram Police Directs Officers to Allow E-Commerce Deliveries, Delhi Police Also in Talks With E-Retailers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.