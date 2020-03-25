OnePlus is heavily rumoured to launch the OnePlus 8 series phones next month. Prior to their official debut, alleged CAD-based renders, sketches, and specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro have already popped up online. Now, live images reportedly depicting the OnePlus 8 Pro from both sides have been leaked. The photos show a familiar aesthetic scheme on the OnePlus 8 Pro, which can be seen flaunting a curved display with a hole-punch design. Over at the back, the upcoming phone can be seen packing four rear cameras.

The alleged OnePlus 8 Pro live images, which come courtesy of 247Techie, show the upcoming phone clad in a glossy grey shade. The rear panel appears to be made out of glass that is curved on both sides. Notably, the OnePlus branding on the rear panel adheres to the new design adopted by the company earlier this month. Three of the four rear cameras are vertically stacked and positioned on a pill-shaped module that creates a small bump.

As for the fourth lens, it is tipped to house the ToF 3D sensor for better depth estimation. Over at the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro is seen flaunting a curved panel with a hole-punch drilled in the top left corner. While the design looks serviceable, it is nothing worth writing home about since we've already seen similar aesthetics on the Xiaomi Mi 10 duo and the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Also, there are no surprises here, as the phone looks almost identical to the CAD-based renders and schematics that surfaced online a few weeks ago. The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to go official next month, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The phone is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and will be a 5G-ready device that will feature a 120Hz display and support for wireless charging.