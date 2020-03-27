Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Be Offered in Sea Green Colour, Render Surfaces Online

OnePlus 8 Pro is seen with a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge of the phone in the leaked render.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 March 2020 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Be Offered in Sea Green Colour, Render Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ iGeeksBlog

OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to launch sometime next month
  • The phone is tipped to pack a large 4,510mAh battery
  • The phone will come with 3W reverse wireless charging support

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 alleged full specifications recently surfaced online, and now a new press render has popped up. This render of the OnePlus 8 Pro suggests that the phone will be offered in a luscious sea green finish, and it shows off the phone from all angles. This latest leak also brings along specifications of OnePlus' next flagship, and the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse charging support.

Tipster Onleaks in partnership iGeeksblog has shared the latest render of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone is seen in sea green or mint finish – a colour option that hasn't been offered by OnePlus yet. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge of the phone. There's a quad camera setup on the back with three cameras in a straight line and one on the side. The camera module juts out slightly, and is placed in the top centre of the back panel. The volume rocker is on the left edge, while the power button sits on the right. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille both reside at the bottom. There's no 3.5mm audio jack slot in sight.

As for specifications, the report claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is tipped to come in two configurations – 8GB + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage options. Optics include a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 48-megapixel secondary sensor with ultra-wide angle lens. There is an 8-megapixxel tertiary sensor and a last 5-megapixel camera as well. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and it packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired charging support. There's 30W wireless charging as well as 3W reverse wireless charging support as well.

The phone is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 sometime in mid- April. The OnePlus 8 is tipped to sport triple rear cameras, and a smaller 4,300mAh battery. The OnePlus will also have a smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Renders, OnePlus 8 Pro Colour Options, OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications, Oneplus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Coronavirus: Monument Valley 2, One of the Best Games on Android, Is Now Free on Google Play
Mad Max: Furiosa in Talks With Anya Taylor-Joy, Hopes to Film in 2021: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Be Offered in Sea Green Colour, Render Surfaces Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  2. What India Should Learn From China to Resolve Home Delivery Issues
  3. Tata Sky Reportedly Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts
  4. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  5. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  6. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
  9. Netflix’s Maska Is a Lazy, Frivolous Joke of a Movie
  10. Infinix S5 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Drones to Power Fight Against Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, Elsewhere
  2. Zoom for iOS Shares Data With Facebook Even if a User Doesn’t Have a Facebook Account: Report
  3. Unpatched Bug in Recent iOS Versions Keeps VPN From Encrypting All Traffic
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Will Go Live in April, Brings New Modes and Improvements
  5. Mad Max: Furiosa in Talks With Anya Taylor-Joy, Hopes to Film in 2021: Report
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Be Offered in Sea Green Colour, Render Surfaces Online
  7. Coronavirus: Monument Valley 2, One of the Best Games on Android, Is Now Free on Google Play
  8. OnePlus Extends Warranty and Return Period on Its Devices Till May 31 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Get 90-Day Trial Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
  10. COVID-19 Related Phishing Attacks Up by a Massive 667 Percent: Barracuda Networks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com