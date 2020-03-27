OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 alleged full specifications recently surfaced online, and now a new press render has popped up. This render of the OnePlus 8 Pro suggests that the phone will be offered in a luscious sea green finish, and it shows off the phone from all angles. This latest leak also brings along specifications of OnePlus' next flagship, and the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse charging support.

Tipster Onleaks in partnership iGeeksblog has shared the latest render of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone is seen in sea green or mint finish – a colour option that hasn't been offered by OnePlus yet. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge of the phone. There's a quad camera setup on the back with three cameras in a straight line and one on the side. The camera module juts out slightly, and is placed in the top centre of the back panel. The volume rocker is on the left edge, while the power button sits on the right. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille both reside at the bottom. There's no 3.5mm audio jack slot in sight.

As for specifications, the report claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is tipped to come in two configurations – 8GB + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage options. Optics include a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 48-megapixel secondary sensor with ultra-wide angle lens. There is an 8-megapixxel tertiary sensor and a last 5-megapixel camera as well. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and it packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired charging support. There's 30W wireless charging as well as 3W reverse wireless charging support as well.

The phone is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 sometime in mid- April. The OnePlus 8 is tipped to sport triple rear cameras, and a smaller 4,300mAh battery. The OnePlus will also have a smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ display.