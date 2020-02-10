Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications

OnePlus 8 series is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Updated: 10 February 2020 13:43 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

OnePlus 8 Pro could include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

  • A new leak indicates the design language of the smartphones
  • 120Hz refresh rate display has also been tipped
  • A fresh new leak claims to have a render of OnePlus 8 Pro

With the forthcoming OnePlus 8 series launch around the corner, a new leak about the devices has surfaced that indicates the design language of the handsets and a 120Hz refresh rate display. A fresh new leak claims to have a render of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, alongside a few specs points. Some of these pretty obvious and easy to deduce, while others are rather interesting, GSMArena reported on Saturday.

Putting together all the rumours and speculations, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

"The memory options are neither here nor there, honestly. 128GB or 256GB with 8GB of RAM is a perfectly valid guess. Perhaps 12GB is a possibility as well. OnePlus could even jump on the increasingly popular train of showing-off with a 16GB tier," the report added.

OnePlus 8 Pro droidleaks full one

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker has filed a patent for a technology that hides the front camera when not in use, a report said earlier this week.

The patent seems to be similar to the implementation of the recently unveiled 'Concept One' smartphone by OnePlus that was showcased by the company at CES 2020 last month.

As per the report, the photograph of the device included in the patent application shows that there are no punch-holes of pop-up camera mechanism for the front camera and the entire surface is covered by the screen.

The back of the phone looked similar to the OnePlus 7T.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

