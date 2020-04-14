OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are all set to launch today. The company is hosting a global online event, wherein it will reveal prices, availability, and specification details of the two phones. According to leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to sport a quad camera setup at the back, while the OnePlus8 is tipped to come with triple rear cameras. The phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and support 5G. The company has also confirmed 120Hz display refresh rate on the two phones.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: Live stream link, expected price

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 launch event will begin at 8:30pm IST today. The event will be live streamed on the OnePlus official website and via YouTube as well. As per leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to be priced between EUR 919 and EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 76,000-76,900) in Europe for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced between EUR 1,009 and EUR 1,019 (roughly Rs. 83,500-84,400).

The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is said to carry a price tag of between EUR 719 and EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 59,500-60,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in Europe. However, the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to be priced between EUR 819 and EUR 829 (roughly Rs. 67,800-68,700).

In a recent interview, CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series of phones won't cost more than $1,000 (roughly Rs. 76,400). This suggests that the most expensive OnePlus 8 series phone will still be cheaper than the base Samsung Galaxy S20 5G option that starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 76,400). The India price of the two phones should fall in the same range, barring government taxes and duties.

OnePlus has also announced that it will host an online pop-up event for OnePlus fans in Europe, but there are no details regarding any such event in India. Also teased to launch alongside the smartphones are the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones. You can watch the live stream of the event in the embedded video below:

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: design (rumoured)

Lau has teased that OnePlus 8 series would be thinner and lighter compared to the previous-generation OnePlus phones. It is set to offer its fifth-generation matte-frosted glass finish on the new smartphones, and while the design will be attractive, the phone will also be comfortable to grip. The OnePlus 8 Pro is leaked to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options, while the OnePlus 8 is tipped to come in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black models. More options may become official at launch.

Leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a quad camera setup at the back and a hole-punch display. The cutout will be placed on the top left of the screen, and there will be little to no bezels on all sides of the display. The camera module will be positioned in the top centre of the back panel, with three sensors aligned vertically and one on the side. The phone is also seen to include laser autofocus and a dual-tone flash.

The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is leaked to sport triple rear sensors at the back. Apart from the lack of one sensor, the design of the OnePlus 8 is similar to that of the Pro variant.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8: Specifications (rumoured)

The company has been teasing few features of the phone running up to the launch. The OnePlus 8 series is confirmed to offer 5G support, come with a 120Hz Fluid Display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The OnePlus 8 phones will offer UFS 3.0 flash storage just like the predecessors, but with added software additions like Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster (HPB) to ramp up read and write speeds even more.

The phones are also teased to incorporate LPDDR5 RAM, bringing faster transfer rate while reducing power consumption. The two phones can reach a transfer rate of 6,400Mbps at a bandwidth as high as 51.2GB/s. LPDDR5 also brings 45 percent lower power consumption when compared with the previous LPDDR4 generation.

Coming to leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Internal storage options will include 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As for cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro quad rear setup is tipped to include two 48-megapixel cameras, one 8-megapixel camera, and a fourth 5-megapixel sensor. Up front there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is expected to pack 4,510mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless wireless charging support as well. The company recently made the latter official ahead of the big launch event today. Furthermore, it will also support 3W reverse wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The vanilla OnePlus 8 is rumoured to feature a smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the phone is listed to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone packs a smaller 4,300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T support.

OnePlus 8 leaks look exciting but when will the phones launch in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

