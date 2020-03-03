OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Will Launch in Mid-April This Year: Report

OnePlus comes out with its new series of smartphones every year around May-June. That might be changing this year, as a new report claims that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 series of flagships in April this year, citing a source close to the company. Further, the report says that this will be a global announcement, indicating that the phone will be unveiled all over the world on the same date. This is similar to what the company has done in the past, except for the fact the launch is earlier than before.

As per a Tech Radar report, the cited source was not able to confirm the exact products that the company will release, or anything on what the smartphones will be capable of.

Since the OnePlus range of flagship smartphones are some of the most anticipated devices in the world, there is a lot of interest over the next generation of OnePlus smartphones, with leaks, rumours and renders coming up almost every week. It has been reported earlier that the company will launch three smartphones in its 2020 lineup, with the addition of a 'Lite' variant in the OnePlus 8 lineup, including the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones.

A recent hands-on leak on Discord also indicated that the next OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone might also have a quad camera setup, with three lenses stacked vertically in a pill-shaped module that creates a small bump, below which sits the LED flash, and the fourth camera lens sits above what rumours says could be a laser autofocus module.

Last month, a photo shared on Twitter by known tipster Max J also hinted that the next OnePlus phones might finally get an IP rating for water and dust resistance. However, it is not known if this is for sure and if the OnePlus smartphones will have an IP67 or IP68 rating. The latest flagships in the market, including the iPhone 11 Pro and the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones come with IP68 ratings.

In January, OnePlus had also joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which pretty much convinced everyone that the OnePlus 8-series might finally get wireless charging. The WPC is a group responsible for the development and maintenance of wireless charging standards. If OnePlus goes with wireless charging for its next generation of smartphones, it will be a welcome change from users, who have demanded wireless charging from its phones for some time now.

In January, an alleged hands-on of what could be the OnePlus 8 Pro showed that the phone will also have a higher display refresh rate, at 120Hz as an option. The image was shared on Twitter by True Tech, which also showed a hole-punch front display. The screen shown on the leaked screen shows three options - of a 60Hz, a 90Hz, and a 120Hz display. It looked similar to the page to toggle refresh rate on the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro.