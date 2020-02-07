Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Said to Launch in Late March or April, Green Colour Option Tipped

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Said to Launch in Late March or April, Green Colour Option Tipped

OnePlus 8 series will include the vanilla OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, and as per rumours, OnePlus 8 Lite as well.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Said to Launch in Late March or April, Green Colour Option Tipped

Photo Credit: CashKaro / OnLeaks

OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling are tipped to pack a curved display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is said to sport a quad rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 8 leaks point towards triple rear camera hardware
  • Both the upcoming phones might offer 5G support

OnePlus 8 series has already appeared in multiple leaks so far, but it is still at least a few months away from its official debut going by the company's release schedule. However, it appears that OnePlus is pushing forward the launch timeline of its upcoming phones by at least a month, and will unveil new phones earlier than expected. As per a fresh leak, the OnePlus 8 series – which is tipped to include the vanilla OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and the 8 Lite – will be launched in late March or April. Additionally, both the OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling are said to come in a new green colour option as well.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared via a tweet that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at some point in late March or April. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 duo and the OnePlus 7 pair in May of the past two years, so it comes as a surprise that the company is moving forward the launch of its phones by at least a month. However, the tipster is unsure whether the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite will also be unveiled at the event. It also mentioned in the tweet that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will get a new green paintjob this year.

 

 

As per leak-based renders, the OnePlus 8 will sport a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup and a curved display with a single hole-punch. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is tipped to pack a quad rear camera setup, while a leaked prototype hinted at dual hole-punch selfie cameras on a curved AMOLED panel.

As for the OnePlus 8 Lite, it is claimed to feature a triple rear camera setup and a flat display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch camera. And since OnePlus has already announced its 120Hz Fluid Display technology, we can expect a 120Hz refresh rate panel on at least the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and as per CEO Pete Lau, they might offer 5G support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Brings Automatic Call Screening Feature to All Pixel Phones: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Said to Launch in Late March or April, Green Colour Option Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage, Company Responds
  3. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  4. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  5. Poco X2 Review
  6. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  8. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
  9. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  10. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Said to Launch in Late March or April, Green Colour Option Tipped
  2. Google Brings Automatic Call Screening Feature to All Pixel Phones: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A11 Leaked Frame Images Hint Hole-Punch Display, Triple Cameras
  4. Mi 10 Launch Date Set for February 23, Mi 10 Pro Likely to Debut Alongside
  5. Android Teases ‘Something Exciting’ Taking Place at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event Next Week
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Leaked Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Curved Hole-Punch Display
  7. Vodafone Idea Faces Outage in Bengaluru, Company Responds
  8. Realme Cautions Against Fake Website in Its Name: All You Need to Know
  9. Twitter Adds Option to Disable Multi-Column View for iPad
  10. Nokia Smartwatch With Wear OS Rumoured to Be Arriving With eSIM Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.