OnePlus 8 series has already appeared in multiple leaks so far, but it is still at least a few months away from its official debut going by the company's release schedule. However, it appears that OnePlus is pushing forward the launch timeline of its upcoming phones by at least a month, and will unveil new phones earlier than expected. As per a fresh leak, the OnePlus 8 series – which is tipped to include the vanilla OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and the 8 Lite – will be launched in late March or April. Additionally, both the OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling are said to come in a new green colour option as well.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared via a tweet that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at some point in late March or April. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 duo and the OnePlus 7 pair in May of the past two years, so it comes as a surprise that the company is moving forward the launch of its phones by at least a month. However, the tipster is unsure whether the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite will also be unveiled at the event. It also mentioned in the tweet that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will get a new green paintjob this year.

Got some #OnePlus news to share with you all! The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro (Who knows, maybe the 8 lite too) will be launching sooner this time! Expect a launch in Late March or April. Also, there will be a new Green colour for both the phones. Are you excited for these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020

As per leak-based renders, the OnePlus 8 will sport a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup and a curved display with a single hole-punch. As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is tipped to pack a quad rear camera setup, while a leaked prototype hinted at dual hole-punch selfie cameras on a curved AMOLED panel.

As for the OnePlus 8 Lite, it is claimed to feature a triple rear camera setup and a flat display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch camera. And since OnePlus has already announced its 120Hz Fluid Display technology, we can expect a 120Hz refresh rate panel on at least the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and as per CEO Pete Lau, they might offer 5G support.