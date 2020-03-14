Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips

The cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite will reportedly see a delay in launch by several months.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 March 2020 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max J.

OnePlus was expected to launch its OnePlus 8 series of phones in March first

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • OnePlus 8 Lite production delayed due to coronavirus spread
  • The Lite variant is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones may be launched on April 15. The high-end variants are expected to launch next month, while the OnePlus 8 Lite launch will reportedly see a delay by several months. The company was reported to launch all the three phones together sometime this month, but that got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The OnePlus 8 Lite phone, rumoured to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, seems to have been impacted by the outbreak the most.

Tipster Max J. has shared a concept image with the date April 15. This is rumoured to be the new launch date for the OnePlus 8 series. The company will host an online-only event, just like all other tech companies are doing right now. WinFuture reports that the company will launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at this reported online event, and the OnePlus 8 Lite will see a delay by several months. The report says that OnePlus is struggling with production issues due to the coronavirus epidemic, and for that reason, it couldn't meet with its earlier planned OnePlus 8 launch timeline of sometime in March. OnePlus not only produces its phones in China, but also handles majority of the product development from the region.

While the launch may happen in mid-April, the report states that there is still no word on when the phones will actually become available. It is reported that there could be a delay in actual sale date.

As per a previous report, the OnePlus 8 Lite launch may be delayed to as far as July. The phone is tipped to sport a triple camera setup, and be powered by the MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 chipset. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones are reported to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, and come with 5G support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 Launch, OnePlus 8 Pro Launch
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy A11 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  4. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Finally Gets Its Android 10 Update: What You Should Know
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta With Live Caption
  9. Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  2. Samsung Galaxy A11 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official
  3. Xiaomi Says It Has Sold Over 110 Million Redmi Note-Series Smartphones Globally
  4. Google Building Self-Check Website for Coronavirus
  5. Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft Board
  6. WWDC 2020 Developer Conference Shifted to Online-Only Format by Apple Over Coronavirus Fears
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  8. iPhone Shipments in India Grew Over 55 Percent in January-February: CMR
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro May Just Have Been Spotted in Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr.'s Hand
  10. Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.