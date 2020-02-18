Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro May Have IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, New Rumour Tips

OnePlus has previously never gone for official IP ratings as it increases the cost of the phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 February 2020 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

An official IP rating would surely be appreciated by OnePlus fans

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 series might come with official IP rating
  • This will be the first time OnePlus gets an official IP rating
  • It is unclear which model, if not all, will get the IP rating

OnePlus phones have lacked an official water and dust resistance rating but that might be changing with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. A photo shared on Twitter by a known tipster shows the outline of a phone and the word “Water” going across. The outline of the phone looks quite similar to the previously leaked renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro that raises the question, “Is OnePlus going to have official IP ratings for its phones from now?”

 

The tweet shared by tipster @MaxJmb has got Twitterati quite curious. They suspect it's a photo of a OnePlus 8 series phone and the “Water” text behind it certifies a water resistance rating, but we can't be sure whether it will be IP67, IP68, or something else. The recent iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S-series flagships have features IP68 ratings.

OnePlus has previously never gone for an official IP rating as it involves extra costs on its end that would then increase the price on the consumer end. Still, with last year's OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7, the company showed off the water resistance abilities of these phones by 30-second teaser video where it dunked one of the phones in a bucket of water. The message in the video read, “Waterproof ratings for phones cost you money. We bought something less expensive instead.”

Even though OnePlus clearly doesn't believe in official IP ratings, this new update with the OnePlus 8 series of phones will be gladly accepted by fans, if the price for the phones is not jacked up too much. The company has slowly and steadily increased the prices for its phones over the years and had crossed the Rs. 50K mark with the 8GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro which released for Rs. 52,999.

Assuming the tweet shared by @MaxJmb shows a OnePlus 8 Pro and that the text points to an IP rating, it would make sense for the company to include this rating on its top of the line ‘Pro' model and not the non-Pro variant to keep its price down.

