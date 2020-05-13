OnePlus 8 series will likely be available in India by the end of May. According to a report quoting a top OnePlus executive, the new flagship OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are being manufactured at the company's factory in Noida and the phones will be available in the Indian market by the end of this month. The latest development comes almost a month after the launch of OnePlus 8 series. Recently, another new OnePlus product, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones went on sale in the country for Rs. 1,999.

As per a report by news agency IANS quoting general manager of OnePlus India, Vikas Agarwal, OnePlus resumed operations in the Noida facility last week and the work process is in line with the health safety regulations laid out by the government amid coronavirus pandemic. Agarwal further told the news agency that the company has resumed its doorstep repair service across six cities - Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Prices

Almost a week after the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in April, the company announced the India prices of the smartphones that are touted to be much lower than the prices in the US.

The OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 41,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage), whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro starting price is Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Additionally, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model of OnePlus 8 are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro has been priced at Rs. 59,999.

Although Agarwal has noted the May-end availability, there is still no word on an exact date. We hope to hear more from the company soon.

Recently, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones officially went on sale in India. The headphones are priced at Rs. 1,999 and are being sold via OnePlus India site, Amazon, Flipkart and select offline stores.

