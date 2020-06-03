Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro HD Playback Issue Fix Coming in Late June, Company Reveals

Some OnePlus 8 Pro users noticed that the phone’s DRM security level was downgraded to L3 from L1 after OxygenOS 10.5.5 update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 June 2020 10:39 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ display

Highlights
  • OnePlus says HD streaming fix will come by late June
  • Some OnePlus 8 Pro users are unable to watch HD content on Netflix
  • OnePlus 8 Pro DRM has been reportedly downgraded

Some OnePlus 8 Pro users have been plagued with an HD streaming issue for over a month now. A bit late but the company has acknowledged the issue and shared a timeline for the fix. OnePlus says it is working on a fix for the HD streaming issue and will release an update by late June. The HD streaming issue essentially restricts apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to stream content at standard-definition (SD) despite the OnePlus 8 Pro being more than capable of HD streaming.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, OnePlus acknowledged the issue and said, “This is a known issue affecting a limited number of devices. We are working on an OTA to resolve this in late June”.

While the statement from OnePlus does not give an exact date for the fix or explain why this problem is occurring in the first place, the company knows about the issue and is working on it. It also states that the issue is being faced by a limited number of users that means not all OnePlus 8 Pro owners are affected by this. However, those who are unable to watch HD content on Netflix on their OnePlus 8 Pro will have to wait till late June. Interestingly, this issue seems to be limited to OnePlus 8 Pro users and not the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 Pro users first took to its forums in early May to point out this HD streaming issue that makes the phone unable to play content in high-definition on Netflix and other popular streaming services. This issue cropped up after the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update and, as per the users on the forums, has something to do with Widevine DRM (Digital Rights Management).

Widevine is Google's DRM technology to prevent piracy of content and securely distribute video content to devices as per the rules defined by the content owners.

Some users spotted that after the 10.5.5 update, OnePlus 8 Pro phones were downgraded to Widevine DRM security level L3 from L1. This L3 security level prevents phones from streaming HD and HDR content from various services. As to why the OnePlus 8 Pro phones were downgraded is a mystery.

Fortunately, the company is working on a fix and will release an OTA (over-the-air) update by late June and hopefully the problem will be fixed for all OnePlus 8 Pro users affected by it.

Comments

Comment
 
 

