OnePlus 8 Pro is affected by “green tint” and “black crush” display issues, some users have reported on the Web. The issues on the latest OnePlus flagship emerged just after it went on sale in Europe and the UK on April 21. The company has also acknowledged the problems raised by the OnePlus 8 Pro users and promised a fix specifically for the green tint issue through its next over-the-air (OTA) update. Notably, the OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to reach major markets including India and the US.

According to user reports on the OnePlus Community forums, the OnePlus 8 Pro shows a green colour hue on the display when its brightness is reduced. The issue becomes noticeable only in dark environments or when the lights are dim. This means that you won't be able to notice any problems when you use the OnePlus phone in a bright environment or during the day.

To understand the problem, one of the affected OnePlus 8 Pro users put his new phone against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and found that the difference was “very noticeable” in both 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rate settings.

Workaround caused another problem

Some users were able to resolve the green tint impact on the OnePlus 8 Pro by switching off the DC Dimming option. This can be done by going to Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > DC Dimming. However, the users reported that after disabling the DC Dimming option, they were able to spot the black crush problem that results in some grainy frames when the screen is displaying dark shades.

“Made the decision to return the phone,” one of the affected users who brought the issues into the limelight. “The overall quality doesn't feel solid enough to justify this price. A shame, because I really love the software, but a screen seems like an important part of a smartphone.”

Ryne Hager of Android-focussed blog Android Police was also able to spot both green tint and black crush issues reported on the OnePlus Community forums and mentioned them in the publication's review. Additionally, it seems that both issues are limited to the OnePlus 8 Pro and are not impacting the experience on the OnePlus 8.

A fix is coming

That being said, OnePlus has issued a statement acknowledging the display issues reported by the OnePlus 8 Pro users. The company has also confirmed a fix specifically for the green tint problem.

“OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and will issue updates as soon as they are ready. Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA,” the company said in the statement, as quoted by Android Central.

Lack of quality testing?

Green tint and black crush aren't entirely new to the smartphone world as phones such as the Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy S9 series had similar issues in the past. However, they certainly affect the user experience and aren't something you expect on a flagship smartphone. The existence of such issues also suggests that there could be a lack of quality testing before the official launch.

