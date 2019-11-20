Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro Design Diagrams Leak, Suggest Hole-Punch Display and Quad Camera Setup

20 November 2019
OnePlus 8 Pro Design Diagrams Leak, Suggest Hole-Punch Display and Quad Camera Setup

Photo Credit: True-Tech

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro to sport quad camera setup
  • It will have a hole punch display
  • OnePlus 8 Pro's fourth camera sensor said to be ToF

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T series in India a little over a month ago but it seems that the Chinese smartphone company is already working on a successor. Fresh leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro have surfaced in the form of diagrams that tip the design of the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro. These diagrams are similar to some of the previous leaks. If these are true, we can expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to sport a quad-camera setup at the back and have a hole-punch design at the front.

The leaked diagrams spotted by True-Tech tip that the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro sports a camera module with three cameras while the circular cutout to the left is the fourth sensor. This fourth sensor is said to be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor that can be used to improve the depth effect in portrait shots. Just below this ToF sensor is a pill-shaped cutout which is rumoured to sport hardware for laser auto-focus.

These diagrams reveal two different designs for the front of the smartphone. One has a single camera hole-punch for the display while the other sports a dual-camera hole-punch just like the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. We have seen leaked renders in the past which claimed that the smartphone would have a single-camera hole-punch design. However, a recent leak of a prototype device showed the possibility of a dual-camera hole-punch design for the smartphone. The new devices are also expected to sport a 120Hz display according to a previous leak.

We will not rule out the possibility that the device with the single-camera hole-punch could be the upcoming OnePlus 8 whereas the one with the dual-camera hole-punch could be the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The button placements of the new device seem to be identical to the current-gen OnePlus 7T. There is still some time for OnePlus to lift the wraps off the OnePlus 8 series, so stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more updates on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

