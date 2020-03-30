Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Subway Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 8 Pro camera layout is clearly visible in the alleged subway spotting.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 30 March 2020 15:59 IST
The OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted in the wild

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back
  • It is tipped to pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is said to pack a 4,510mAh battery

OnePlus is prepping the OnePlus 8 series to launch it officially next month but is struggling to keep details from leaking out. We have already seen a fair amount of leaks about the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Thanks to the previous leaks, we know about the key specifications and the design of the upcoming devices. Now, a OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted in the wild. A person wearing a facemask was spotted using the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro on the subway. The OnePlus 8 Pro was covered with a protective case.

This OnePlus 8 Pro leak was posted on Slashleaks. While this leak does not give us a clear look of the OnePlus 8 Pro, it does reveal the vertical camera setup of the device. Three camera sensors are in a line while the fourth camera sensor and the LED flash is to the side. The camera module also protrudes slightly.

This camera positioning in this leak matches to previously leaked renders and live images of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Thanks to a recent leak, it is expected that the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture. The secondary sensor is a 48-megapixel IMX586 ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field-of-view. The third is tipped be an 8-megapixel f/2.44 telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. The OnePlus 8 Pro will also have a 5-megapixel colour filter.

At the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch display with a quad-HD+ resolution. It is tipped to have a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. It also has a hole-punch for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to use the Snapdragon 865 Soc and come with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It is tipped to pack in a 4,510mAh battery and is expected to be bundled with a 30W Warp Charge 30T.

Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

