OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples

OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with a quad rear camera setup.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 April 2020 18:20 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples

OnePlus 8 Pro will be launched on April 14

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro will launch alongside OnePlus 8
  • The phone is rumoured to come with a 16-megapixel front camera
  • Pete Lau shared four photos of which two were taken by OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 series is set to debut on April 14 and ahead of its launch, company CEO Pete Lau in a post on Twitter officially confirmed the presence of its Pro variant in the lineup. Not only this, Lau also boasted about the ultra-wide camera of OnePlus 8 Pro in the cryptic post. Meanwhile, the alleged European prices of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones were leaked earlier today. Previous reports have hinted that OnePlus 8 Pro will come with quad-camera setup on the back.

OnePlus CEO Lau on Wednesday shared four photos of which two were clicked using the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. The other two were captured "with another flagship phone" but the name was not revealed. We believe Lau was referring to Apple or Samsung. Additionally, it seems all the photos were clicked with the night mode activated.

It also unclear which photos were taken with OnePlus 8 Pro, but the photos with a brighter tone likely belong to the latest OnePlus phone. Here's how they look:

So far, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the camera setup on the smartphones but thanks to a slew of leaks, we have a fair idea. A report earlier this month hinted that the OnePlus 8 Pro would likely house a quad rear camera setup. The setup is rumoured to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.78 lens, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/2.2 lens with 120 degree field-of-view, an 8-megapixel third sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 5-megapixel fourth sensor. The report also indicated the presence of a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Another report on Thursday highlighted the alleged prices of OnePlus 8 smartphones. As per the report, the OnePlus 8 Pro price is rumoured to be set between EUR 919 and EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 76,000-76,900) in Europe for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Whereas, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage unit is said to be priced between EUR 1,009 and EUR 1,019 (roughly Rs. 83,500-84,400).

