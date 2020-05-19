Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns

OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns

The new update for the OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive within a week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 May 2020 14:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns

OnePlus 8 Pro was found to see through certain materials using the Color Filter camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro would be able to use only three rear cameras post update
  • The update rollout is yet to be detailed
  • OnePlus 8 Pro provides effects and filters through Color Filter camera

OnePlus 8 Pro users will receive an update that will temporarily disable the Color Filter camera, OnePlus announced through a post published on Weibo. The new move by the company comes as a result of the recent reports that claimed “see-through” capabilities of the fourth camera sensor that was originally meant for enhancing images. Also, it suggests that despite having a quad rear camera setup, the OnePlus 8 Pro would only be able to use the three rear camera sensors and drop the Color Filter camera for the time being.

As per the basis of a machine translation of the Weibo post, which is originally in Chinese, OnePlus will push a software update for the OnePlus 8 Pro within a week to disable the Color Filter camera. The company has decided the release of the update to put the recent privacy concerns at rest that emerged due to the reports showing see-through capabilities of the camera.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus to get clarity on the update and will update this space as and when the company responds.

Although the camera wasn't able to replicate an x-ray scanner, which is something falsely projected in some reports, it seems to have the ability to allow visibility to certain materials — especially the ones that don't have infrared shielding. Some people recorded videos that showed internals of devices such as an Apple TV and a TV remote control. However, all that was apparently due to the fact that those devices have an infrared transmissible plastic.

Meant for lighting effects and filters
OnePlus offered the Color Filter camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro to enhance images with lighting effects and filters. However, as noted by Android Police, it is mostly a gimmick as you can only use it in the single camera mode and can't add effects while zooming into any subjects or objects.

By temporarily disabling the Color Filter camera, OnePlus is somehow reducing the operational count of OnePlus 8 Pro rear cameras from four to three — at least for the time being. This could be something major for customers who look for a quad rear camera smartphone. But nonetheless, the company may address the concerns and bring the fourth camera back to its operations through a future update.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple's AR 'Gobi' App Will Scan Special Apple QR Codes, Find My App to Get New Sound Features: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  2. Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  4. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  5. Motorola Edge+ Arrives in India With Curved Display, 5G Support
  6. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  7. Realme Watch 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Confirmed
  8. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  9. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers
  10. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Faizal Siddiqui Controversy
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns
  3. Apple's AR 'Gobi' App Will Scan Special Apple QR Codes, Find My App to Get New Sound Features: Report
  4. Realme Watch Teasers Reveal 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Ahead of May 25 Launch
  5. Redmi Announces Entry Into Audio Segment in India, Are Redmi AirDots S Coming?
  6. OxygenOS by OnePlus to Get Dark Mode Toggle in Quick Settings, Improved Multitasking
  7. Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series
  8. COVID 19 Impact — 9 Out of 10 Startups Bleeding in India, Says Nasscom
  9. Netflix Unveils June Release Date, First Look for Anurag Kashyap Film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
  10. Motorola Edge+ With Curved 90Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com