Technology News
loading

OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units

OnePlus 8 Pro has started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.10 that reportedly carries evidence of disabled Color Filter camera on India units.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 June 2020 10:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units

OnePlus 8 Pro is not available for purchase in India right now

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is found to have received an updated camera app
  • The camera app carries a property to disable the Color Filter camera
  • OnePlus 8 Pro’s fourth camera was found to have see-through capabilities

OnePlus 8 Pro has started receiving an OxygenOS 10.5.10 update that seems to disable the Color Filter camera specifically for India units. The new development comes days after OnePlus “inadvertently” disabled the Color Filter camera in global markets through OxygenOS 10.5.9. The camera was initially found to have “see-through” capabilities for some materials, and it was disabled first for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in China to put some public criticism to rest. OnePlus designed the Color Filter camera to enable a Photochrom filter for enhanced image results. However, some early reports highlighted that it provides visibility to scan certain objects.

The updated OnePlus Camera (version 4.0.267) that is bundled with OxygenOS 10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 Pro carries a property to disable the Color Filter camera on India units, XDA Developers reports. The camera app is found to have the new property for both IN2020 and IN2021 model numbers that are associated with the China and India units, respectively.

To understand the change, XDA Developers modified the system property "ro.product.model" on a OnePlus 8 Pro global version by adding the India model number. This resulted in the camera app sans the Photochrom filter that works through the Color Filter camera.

Since OnePlus hasn't yet started selling the OnePlus 8 Pro in India, it isn't possible to verify the update at this moment. However, the findings of the latest report suggest that the company may preload the OxygenOS 10.5.10 version to offer the new flagship without giving access to the Color Filter camera.

This doesn't mean that the OnePlus 8 Pro won't ever get the functionality of the fourth camera. OnePlus has already promised that it will fix things up and re-enable the disputed camera for its global users through a new update later this month. This new update may also reach India customers with an updated Photochrom filter that wouldn't have the see-through capabilities that were spotted last month.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for clarity on the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update and will update this space when the company responds.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus, OxygenOS 10.5.10, OxygenOS, Color Filter
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Refuses to Rule Out Suspending Trump's Account
Choked Review: Rocky Marriage, Rocky Netflix Movie

Related Stories

OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  3. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. Choked Review: Rocky Marriage, Rocky Netflix Movie
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 40Mbps Speeds
  2. Oppo A11k, Oppo A12, Oppo A52 to Launch in India Next Week: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Next Sale on June 8 at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications
  4. OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units
  5. Twitter Refuses to Rule Out Suspending Trump's Account
  6. Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live, India Time, More
  7. Jio Platforms Gets Rs. 9,093.60 Crore Investment From Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Sovereign Investor
  8. Infinix Hot 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Offers
  9. Realme Narzo 10A Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
  10. Realme Watch to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com