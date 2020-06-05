OnePlus 8 Pro has started receiving an OxygenOS 10.5.10 update that seems to disable the Color Filter camera specifically for India units. The new development comes days after OnePlus “inadvertently” disabled the Color Filter camera in global markets through OxygenOS 10.5.9. The camera was initially found to have “see-through” capabilities for some materials, and it was disabled first for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in China to put some public criticism to rest. OnePlus designed the Color Filter camera to enable a Photochrom filter for enhanced image results. However, some early reports highlighted that it provides visibility to scan certain objects.

The updated OnePlus Camera (version 4.0.267) that is bundled with OxygenOS 10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 Pro carries a property to disable the Color Filter camera on India units, XDA Developers reports. The camera app is found to have the new property for both IN2020 and IN2021 model numbers that are associated with the China and India units, respectively.

To understand the change, XDA Developers modified the system property "ro.product.model" on a OnePlus 8 Pro global version by adding the India model number. This resulted in the camera app sans the Photochrom filter that works through the Color Filter camera.

Since OnePlus hasn't yet started selling the OnePlus 8 Pro in India, it isn't possible to verify the update at this moment. However, the findings of the latest report suggest that the company may preload the OxygenOS 10.5.10 version to offer the new flagship without giving access to the Color Filter camera.

This doesn't mean that the OnePlus 8 Pro won't ever get the functionality of the fourth camera. OnePlus has already promised that it will fix things up and re-enable the disputed camera for its global users through a new update later this month. This new update may also reach India customers with an updated Photochrom filter that wouldn't have the see-through capabilities that were spotted last month.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for clarity on the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update and will update this space when the company responds.

