Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Display Problem Not a 'Hardware' Issue, Company Clarifies

A OnePlus support executive was reported to have pointed out that this ‘black crush’ issue may be a hardware defect.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 May 2020 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Display Problem Not a 'Hardware' Issue, Company Clarifies

OnePlus 8 Pro users will get a fix in the next OxygenOS update

Highlights
  • OnePlus says the ‘black crush’ issue will be fixed via a software update
  • Few OnePlus 8 Pro users are facing a ‘green tint’ issue on the display
  • OnePlus 8 Pro is yet to be made available in India

OnePlus 8 Pro users have been reporting of a ‘Black Crush' display issue since last month, claiming that they were able to spot grainy-pixelated frames on the screen after disabling the DC Dimming option. A OnePlus support executive was recently reported to have pointed out that this issue may be a hardware defect, and the company is looking to offer options like repair, refund, and replacement for affected units. However, refuting these claims, OnePlus has now confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the ‘Black Crush' issue is a software defect and not a hardware one.

“We are looking into the 'black crush' issue which we aim to address in the upcoming OxygenOS update. Please stay tuned for more information,” the company told Gadgets 360. With this, OnePlus refutes all claims of it being a hardware issue. The company has been trying to resolve the ‘black crush' and the ‘green tint' issue via several updates since last month. It rolled out the OxygenOS 10.5.5 and OxygenOS 10.5.6 updates recently, but the problems still persisted for few users.

OnePlus 8 Pro Display Plagued by ‘Green Tint', ‘Black Crush' Issues, Fix Incoming

OnePlus says that it looks to resolve this issue with the upcoming OxygenOS update, but it remains to be seen if it succeeds this time around. There is no word from the company as to when the next update will be rolled out. Beside the ‘black crush' issue, there is also a ‘green tint' issue that some users are facing. A green colour hue can be seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro display when the brightness is reduced. The company should look to address this issue in its next update as well.

OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush' Problem Said to a 'Hardware Issue,' Repair and Refund Options Offered

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 were launched earlier in April, and their price in India starts at Rs. 41,999. While the price of the OnePlus 8 series is known, its availability on Amazon India is pegged for some time in May.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, Black Crush, OxygenOS
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Unacademy Data Breached, Hacker Sold Data of Nearly 2.2 Crore Users: Report
Microsoft To Do Adds New Features as Wunderlist Shuts Down
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Display Problem Not a 'Hardware' Issue, Company Clarifies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  4. Zomato Said to Target Push Into Alcohol Deliveries
  5. Amazon Brings Mobile Gaming Benefits for Prime Members in India
  6. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Brings Back Halloween Game
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  8. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  9. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  10. Mrs. Serial Killer Is One of the Stupidest Movies of All Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Unacademy Data Breached, Hacker Sold Data of Nearly 2.2 Crore Users: Report
  2. Vivo Y30 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Fortnite Now Has Over 350 Million Registered Players, Next Party Royale Will Take Place on May 8
  4. Motorola Razr Will Go on Sale on Friday, May 8 via Flipkart
  5. Microsoft To Do Adds New Features as Wunderlist Shuts Down
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Display Problem Not a 'Hardware' Issue, Company Clarifies
  7. Realme 6 Gets April 2020 Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update
  8. Fitbit Heart Study Starts to Test if Devices Can Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms
  9. Google Chromecast Refresh May Run Android TV and Fall Under the Nest Brand: Report
  10. Facebook-Backed Libra Appoints Stuart Levey as Chief Executive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com