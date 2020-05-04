Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro 'Black Crush' Problem Said to a 'Hardware Issue,' Repair and Refund Options Offered

Couple of display issues on the OnePlus 8 Pro emerged after the smartphone went on sale in Europe on April 21.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 4 May 2020 11:22 IST
OnePlus 8 series is yet to reach Indian consumers

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro users reported display issues
  • OnePlus tried fixing the known issues with software updates
  • OnePlus is yet to publicly acknowledge the refund policy

OnePlus last month issued a statement acknowledging the "green tint" and "black crush" display issues on the newly launched OnePlus 8 Pro. Days after the statement, the company also released new updates that allegedly fixed the display issues. However, users across the Web are claiming that the display problems are still lingering. A user on a Reddit OnePlus community has now pointed out that a OnePlus support executive has acknowledged the "black crush" issue as a hardware defect and the company is offering options including repair, refund, or a replacement. However, OnePlus has not publicly addressed this issue, therefore, more information about OnePlus 8 Pro's replacement/refund policy is still awaited.

OnePlus towards the end of April, tried resolving the known display issues on OnePlus 8 Pro with multiple software updates. The company rolled out OxygenOS 10.5.5 and OxygenOS 10.5.6 updates, however, it seems the green tint and black crush display problems for some users were not fully resolved. A user on Reddit is now claiming that a OnePlus support executive has acknowledged the problem as a "hardware issue" and is offering solutions such as replacement, refund, or repair. Notably, the company has not addressed this in public.

To recall, several issues on the latest OnePlus 8 Pro emerged just after the smartphone went on sale in Europe and the UK on April 21. According to users on the OnePlus Community forums, the OnePlus 8 Pro showed a green colour hue on the display when its brightness was reduced. Similarly, the phone reported another problem while fixing the green tint issue. Users claimed that after disabling the DC Dimming option to fix the green tint, they were able to spot the black crush problem that resulted in some grainy-pixelated frames.

At the moment, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models have not yet reached Indian consumers. The company although revealed the Indian pricing, however, the availability of the OnePlus 8 series is yet to be disclosed. Hopefully, OnePlus will resolve these issues before the smartphones reach the Indian consumers.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Pro display
