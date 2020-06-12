OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the latest phones to get the new Android 11 beta 1 update. For all those who wish to download and try Android 11, OnePlus has released the download links of the new software for the OnePlus 8 series phones, and users can install it manually. This comes soon after Google released Android 11 beta 1 for Pixel devices. Oppo and Xiaomi have also announced that they would soon release Android 11 beta 1 for some of their phones as well. As is the case with beta updates, especially the early ones, the new update is likely packing several with bugs, therefore, caution is advised before installed the beta version on your primary device.

The Chinese company has taken to its forums to announce that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phone users can now download ‘the very first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Program'. This update is meant for app developers and other advanced users who wish to test out Android 11 and build software around it. It isn't meant for those who use OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro units as primary daily drivers. This update will require users to flash their phones and deleting all of their existing device data. For those who aren't familiar with the method of installing developer previews could risk bricking their phone as well.

Before beginning the process of updating to the latest Android 11 beta 1 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro units, it is important to back up all data on the phone. OnePlus has listed some known issues with the Android 11 beta 1 update, and these include unavailability of Face Unlock and issues with Google Assistant. Video calling also does not seem to work with the Android 11 beta 1 and certain UI screens look less than desirable. OnePlus notes that it spotted few apps malfunctioning and system stability issues with the new Android 11 beta 1. The company also warns that OnePlus 8 series carrier devices (T-Mobile /Verizon) aren't compatible with the Developer Preview builds.

How to Install Android 11 beta 1 on OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta 1 can be downloaded from the company website, and the OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 beta is also available for download on the company website. Ensure that the phone's battery level is above 30 percent and a minimum 3GB of storage space is available.

Download the upgrade zip package from the specified links (given in the above para). Copy the update package to the phone storage. Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. Update should be successful.

OnePlus has also opened up an option to roll back to the local OTA update in case users don't find it comfortable to be on the Android 11 beta 1.

Here are the rollback download links for OnePlus 8

Here are the rollback download links for OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus encourages all testers to send their feedback and report bugs on the forums page. Android 11 beta new features include system wide chat bubbles, improved media controls, and more granulated control over app permissions, among other things.

