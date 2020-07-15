Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Beta 2 Update

OnePlus 8 series users who have little to no experience in software development or flashing ROMs should not flash this version of Android, OnePlus says.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 July 2020 13:44 IST
Android 11 DP 2 for OnePlus 8 series is around 2.5GB in size

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 series users can opt-in for trying out Android 11 beta
  • OnePlus says Android 11 DP 2 is meant for developers and early adopters
  • Google brings app compatibility improvements with the second beta

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have got the second beta of Android 11 in the form of Android 11 Developer Preview 2 (DP 2). The development was shared on the OnePlus community forum along with some known issues and steps to upgrade. Google released Android 11 Beta 2 just last week for Pixel phones with major changes associated with Platform Stability and app compatibility. OnePlus is one of the manufacturers offering the opt-in Android 11 beta programme to its users and now, OnePlus 8 series users can check out what the latest beta build of Android brings.

OnePlus states on its forum that this build of Android for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is meant for developers and other early adopters, and it does not recommend flashing this build on your daily use device. To install Android 11 Developer Preview 2 on OnePlus 8 series smartphones, users need to make sure they have above 30 percent battery and a minimum 3GB of storage available.

There are some known issues with this build of Android 11:

1. Users will lose all data while flashing this build
2. Some UI aspects look “less than desirable”
3. Some camera features are missing
4. There might be compatibility issues with some apps
5. Users might experience some system stability issues

To upgrade from a stable official version of Android or from an open beta version, OnePlus 8 series users will need to:

1. Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package (OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro)
2. If downloaded on a desktop, copy the file to the phone's storage
3. Head to Settings > System Updates and tap on the menu icon
4. Tap on Local upgrade and navigate to the file
5. Tap on Upgrade > System Upgrade and wait for the installation to complete
6. Tap Restart and you should be upgraded to Android 11 Developer Preview 2

Android 11 Beta 2 has been released for Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 users. It brings the final versions of app-facing surfaces and behaviours which means that the platform will not change anymore, and compatibility updates can be released. This also means that developers now have a final version of Android for which they can develop their apps.

 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 Developer Preview 2, OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 Developer Preview 2
