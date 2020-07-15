OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Beta 2 Update

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have got the second beta of Android 11 in the form of Android 11 Developer Preview 2 (DP 2). The development was shared on the OnePlus community forum along with some known issues and steps to upgrade. Google released Android 11 Beta 2 just last week for Pixel phones with major changes associated with Platform Stability and app compatibility. OnePlus is one of the manufacturers offering the opt-in Android 11 beta programme to its users and now, OnePlus 8 series users can check out what the latest beta build of Android brings.

OnePlus states on its forum that this build of Android for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is meant for developers and other early adopters, and it does not recommend flashing this build on your daily use device. To install Android 11 Developer Preview 2 on OnePlus 8 series smartphones, users need to make sure they have above 30 percent battery and a minimum 3GB of storage available.

There are some known issues with this build of Android 11:

1. Users will lose all data while flashing this build

2. Some UI aspects look “less than desirable”

3. Some camera features are missing

4. There might be compatibility issues with some apps

5. Users might experience some system stability issues

To upgrade from a stable official version of Android or from an open beta version, OnePlus 8 series users will need to:

1. Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package (OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro)

2. If downloaded on a desktop, copy the file to the phone's storage

3. Head to Settings > System Updates and tap on the menu icon

4. Tap on Local upgrade and navigate to the file

5. Tap on Upgrade > System Upgrade and wait for the installation to complete

6. Tap Restart and you should be upgraded to Android 11 Developer Preview 2

Android 11 Beta 2 has been released for Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 users. It brings the final versions of app-facing surfaces and behaviours which means that the platform will not change anymore, and compatibility updates can be released. This also means that developers now have a final version of Android for which they can develop their apps.

