OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord phones will also get the Android 11 update.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 October 2020 14:32 IST
Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro latest update comes with tweaks to Dark Mode
  • OnePlus says 3GB of storage is required before installing
  • The update brings a quick reply feature in Game Space

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones are now receiving the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update. The OTA update is incremental in nature and will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will be commenced by OnePlus in a few days after it ensures that no critical bugs are found. The Android 11 update will also be rolled out for older phones like OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord in the future.

The company has taken to its forums to announce that the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are now receiving the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update. OnePlus notes that users must make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and minimum 3GB of storage space is available before installing the update.

Google had confirmed last month that OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 users will get the update in the coming months, and that promise has been kept. If you are an OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 user, then you can check for the update manually in Settings. Users should get a notification for the update when it arrives on their handset. The update is reported to be 2.8GB in size.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 update changelog

The changelog for the Android 11 update for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 update includes a fresh new UI with system optimisations and a new dynamic weather UI as well. The update has also optimiz Sed stability on some third-party apps and improved overall user experience. There is a new gaming tools box in OxygenOS 11 for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. In Game Space, you can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 get a new quick reply feature for Instagram and WhatsApp notifications in gaming mode. There is also a newly added mis-touch prevention feature added inside Game Space as well. The Android 11 update brings a new Always-on ambient display function with custom Schedule/All day option included. A new Insight clock style along with 10 other new clock styles has been added to OxygenOS 11.

There is the addition of Dark Mode shortcut, and the ability to automatically enable from sunset to sunrise. The update brings new themes and a new Group feature in Zen Mode. The Gallery app gets a new Story function in OxygenOS 11 that allows for automatic forming of weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
