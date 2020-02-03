Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Spotted on Amazon India Affiliate Page Ahead of Official Announcement

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were listed alongside existing OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Updated: 3 February 2020 11:47 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are rumoured to come with a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were listed on Amazon India affiliate page
  • The new phones are likely to debut in India soon
  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to have Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are two of the rumoured smartphones by the Chinese company. But while OnePlus is yet to make any confirmation around its new models, an Amazon India affiliate page has suggested their development through a listing. The e-commerce site was spotted providing an advertising fee on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. If we look at the previous reports, both new OnePlus phones would come with a 120Hz display and are expected to include wireless charging.

Amazon India's affiliate page featured a “NEW: Mobile Phones a 1 percent Fixed Advertising Fee” category that listed the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7 Pro. This suggests the imminent launch of the new OnePlus phones.

oneplus 8 pro affliiate listing amazon india gadgets 360 OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro spotted on Amazon India affiliate page

 

The listing was independently verified by Gadgets 360, though it was pulled at the time of filing this story. Moreover, it was first spotted by a Twitter user @Divyom_DB.

If we believe some recent rumours, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 both will carry a similar design and sport a hole-punch display design. The smartphones are also likely to come with a 120Hz QHD+ Fluid Display that would be based on the technology that OnePlus announced last month. The company also recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium that could help bring wireless charging to the OnePlus 8-series phones.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both are speculated to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphones would also run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Earlier reports have suggested the OnePlus 8 Pro would have a quad rear camera setup along with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are also rumoured to have a curved display panel.

The launch date of the OnePlus 8 series is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 8 was purportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database last month with model number IN2011.

Comments

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus India, Amazon India, Amazon, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jio Is Still a Disruptor, 5G in India Is a Few Years Away: Ookla Co-Founder
Coronavirus: Huawei, Chinese Chip Makers Keep Factories Humming Despite Outbreak

Comment
 
 

