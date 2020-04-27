Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro Gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update With Fixes for Display, Touch, Camera, More

OnePlus 8 series is receiving its second update since launch

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 27 April 2020 20:36 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update With Fixes for Display, Touch, Camera, More

Photo Credit: Android Police

Changelogs, OnePlus 8 Pro (left) and OnePlus 8 (right)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 update
  • OnePlus has also tweaked camera performance
  • Update improves touch rejection along the edges

OnePlus 8 Pro was announced earlier this month alongside the OnePlus 8 at an online launch event on account of the COVID-19 lockdown in most places. It also went on sale only in select countries and a few early adopters were able to grab these new devices. It looks like OnePlus is rolling out a software update to the OnePlus 8 Pro that brings a few changes to the camera performance, display, and battery. This is the second software update rolling out to the the OnePlus 8 Pro since launch.

OnePlus took to its community to announce the latest OxygenOS 10.5.5 i[date for the international variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company also announced the release of OxygenOS10.5.4 for the international variant of the OnePlus 8. To recall, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 received a software update earlier right after their launch.

The new updates bring a few much required changes in tow. The OnePlus 8 Pro gets two changes that are exclusive for the device. One, a fix for touch sensitivity around the screen edges and simplified interaction experience in Bedtime mode in the battery settings.

The rest of the changes mentioned in the respective changelogs are common for both phones in the OnePlus 8 series. These include optimised display effects along with system stability improvements. A OnePlus 8 Pro user Fox Tech took to Twitter to claim that the new software update partially fixes the green-tint display issue on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The new versions of OxygenOS (10.5.5 and 10.5.4) also bring improved video smoothness in motion graphics smoothing. Camera tweaks are also present in the latest update and it claims to improve white balance and focus in low-light conditions. The other improvement mentions improved smoothness and stability for the camera which is a little vague. Lastly, the new OxygenOS update also brings mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability improvements for the international variant which should help people who have complained of Wi-Fi issues on their OnePlus 8 devices.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro
Aditya Shenoy

Aarogya Setu App Crosses the 7.5 Crore Downloads Mark Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Samsung Working on Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone With Triple Rear Cameras: Report
