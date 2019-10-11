Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8 Series Could Be 5G Devices, CEO Pete Lau Says as Company Gears for Global Rollout

OnePlus 8 Series Could Be 5G Devices, CEO Pete Lau Says as Company Gears for Global Rollout

All of OnePlus’ 2020 smartphones could come with 5G.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 15:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Series Could Be 5G Devices, CEO Pete Lau Says as Company Gears for Global Rollout

OnePlus 7T Pro has been launched at Rs. 53,999

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 7T Pro goes on open sale in India on October 12
  • OnePlus is closely watching the rollout of 5G globally
  • In India, 5G connectivity may only be available by 2021

OnePlus recently launched the 7T series, which includes the OnePlus 7T first revealed in India in September, along with the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition unveiled in London on Thursday. However, all of these devices are 4G-enabled, even though the company did unveil a 5G variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year. However, looking forward, the company may take 5G much more seriously, if comments by the OnePlus CEO on the sidelines of the London event are anything to go by. It's also possible that all of its phones launched in 2020 will come with 5G as standard.

CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau, in an interaction with media after the launch of the OnePlus 7T series in London, said that the company was looking at the suitability of a 5G smartphone in various countries where it is present, and would plan its device features accordingly. “For 2020, a flagship trend is definitely that flagship devices have 5G,” continued Lau, who was speaking through an interpreter.

“Speaking about 5G development in different countries, things are at various different stages. In India, for example, there may not be 5G availability next year. So again, this has to go back to looking at suitability for products in different regions,” said Lau. It's possible that the company will therefore launch its 2020 devices with 5G to support some markets, while others such as India will eventually be ready with support as and when it rolls out.

OnePlus, in May this year, launched the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G alongside the regular variants of the phone. The device is exclusive to operator EE in the UK, while other markets receive the 4G variants of the device. However, Pete Lau earlier confirmed that OnePlus will launch a second 5G phone in 2019, which could be a 5G variant of the new OnePlus 7T Pro (Review).

The company also launched the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which goes on open sale in India on November 5. This is the second time that OnePlus has collaborated with McLaren, and when asked if the collaboration will continue going forward, Lau said, “We're exploring what opportunities lie ahead of us, and when we have more news, we'll be excited to share it with you.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, Pete Lau, 5G, OnePlus 8 Series
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More
Realme Festive Days Sale Returns Tonight With Discounts, Offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, More
OnePlus 8 Series Could Be 5G Devices, CEO Pete Lau Says as Company Gears for Global Rollout
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  4. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  10. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
  2. Realme X2 Pro to Come With 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging, Up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling, More
  3. Realme Festive Days Sale Returns Tonight With Discounts, Offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, More
  4. OnePlus 8 Series Could Be 5G Devices, CEO Pete Lau Says as Company Gears for Global Rollout
  5. PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More
  6. Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst
  7. BSNL Says Plans for Its Revival Under Government Consideration
  8. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
  10. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.