OnePlus 8 Pro Alleged Hands-on Photo Shows 120Hz Refresh Rate Option in Settings

OnePlus had unveiled its 120Hz Fluid Display technology with a dedicated MEMC motion compensation chip earlier this month.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 09:25 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro Alleged Hands-on Photo Shows 120Hz Refresh Rate Option in Settings

Photo Credit: True Tech

OnePlus 8 Pro refresh rate options to include 90Hz and 60Hz

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro will be given options to switch between refresh rates
  • The image leak reiterates the rumoured hole-punch display
  • The phone can be set to a lower 60Hz option to save battery life

OnePlus 8 Pro has been in the rumour mill for a while now, and is reported to come with a quad rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and hole-punch display. The phone is also expected to feature 120Hz Fluid Display, and a new alleged hands-on image seems to echo those claims. However, the image suggests that 120Hz refresh rate will be an option, and users could switch to 90Hz or 60Hz if they prefer. Lower refresh rate leads to better battery life, so the consumers will have the options for go for a more fluid display or better battery life.

The alleged hands-on image of the OnePlus 8 Pro has been shared by True Tech. The report claims that the photo has been sourced from an employee of OnePlus, and it shows the OnePlus 8 Pro from up front. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the upper left portion of the screen. The OnePlus 8 Pro display shows a Settings page where the screen refresh rate options are listed. The first one is the 120Hz option that will offer ‘maximum smoothness but slightly reduced battery life', the second is the 90Hz refresh rate option that offers ‘balanced smoothness with balanced battery life', and the last one is the 60Hz option that offers ‘less smoothness but slightly extended battery life'.

OnePlus notes on the page that higher the screen refresh rate, smoother the screen experience will be. But the smooth experience could result in lower battery life. This Settings page allows users to easily switch between the 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz option based on their preference.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced its 120Hz Fluid Display technology with a dedicated MEMC motion compensation chip and a touch sampling rate. It brings 10-bit HDR support, has 4096-level of automatic brightness control through an all-new ambient sensor, is backed by an RGB colour temperature sensor that has only 0.8 Just Noticeable Colour Difference (JNCD) rating.

Comments

