OnePlus 120Hz Display Custom MEMC Chip Teased, Enables Motion Smoothing Alterations

The MEMC chip is often integrated on higher-end TVs to simulate higher frame rates. For the smartphone, OnePlus has created a custom MEMC chip that is capable of elevating a 30fps video to up to 120fps.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 14:23 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport this new 120Hz Fluid Display

Highlights
  • 120Hz Fluid Display was announced just a few days ago
  • It is now teased to sport a custom MEMC chip to alter frame rates
  • The 120Hz Fluid Display will offer QHD+ resolution

OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport the recently announced 120Hz Fluid Display. The display is said to come with a new ambient light sensor and offer QHD+ resolution. CEO Pete Lau has now teased that the 120Hz Fluid Display will come with motion interpolation as well. In his new tweet, Lau says that the company has integrated a custom MEMC chip that can push an ordinary 30fps video up to 120fps, allowing you to see a much smoother footage. Essentially, this means that the custom chip will be able to create additional frames to feign a higher frame rate for an original 30fps or 60fps video.

Lau has tweeted a short video teaser of the MEMC capabilities for the newly launched 120Hz Fluid Display on smartphones. The MEMC chip is often integrated on higher-end TVs to simulate higher frame rates. For the smartphone, OnePlus has created a custom MEMC chip that is capable of elevating a 30fps video to up to 120fps. This is done by altering the frame rate, and Lau says that this will enable users to ‘take full advantage of the 120Hz Fluid Display'.

A few days ago, Lau even shared a comparison video on how the 120Hz Fluid Display compares to the 60Hz Display. In the video, it is clearly visible that the 120Hz display scrolling is less jarring and smooth than the 60Hz one. As mentioned, the OnePlus 8 Pro is largely expected to integrate this new 120Hz Fluid display. The new display is said to be backed by an RGB colour temperature sensor that has 0.8 Just Noticeable Colour Difference (JNCD) rating. It is also claimed to have a new ambient light sensor that will boost the levels of automatic brightness adjustments. The new display technology will have a QHD+ resolution.

This year, the company is expected to launch three phones – OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite. As per past leaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the most premium variant and it should be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, sport a hole-punch selfie camera, and a quad rear camera setup in addition to the 120Hz Fluid Display.

