OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Sport 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display

Given the current phones have 90Hz screens, 120Hz is a believable number

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: 91 Mobiles x @OnLeaks

Are you ready for 120Hz displays on the next OnePlus phone?

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to have a 120Hz display
  • The resolution of the display is still unknown
  • We can expect OnePlus to launch it sometime in Q2 2020

We started hearing rumours about OnePlus' next flagship around last month and as the weeks go on, we're beginning to get more nuggets of hints and rumours about what the OnePlus 8 Pro would look like. We've already heard rumours about it possibly having a hole-punch display and triple rear cameras at the back, and now, word on Twitter is that the Pro model might pack in a 120Hz display. Given how OnePlus has only stuck to AMOLED displays in its flagships, it will once again most likely be the same panel. This would be an upgrade over the current 90Hz refresh rate displays on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T.

This hint was dropped on Twitter by serial tipster, Max J. (@SamsungNews), who tweeted the line — Be a “pro” — along with an image he made himself which says 120Hz. Given his Twitter handle, everyone immediately assumed he was hinting at the Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature a 120Hz display but he further clarified in the comments that he was referring to OnePlus' next phone. Considering its current phones have 90Hz displays, it's not surprising that OnePlus would go with a 120Hz display for the next model. It remains to be seen what resolution the display will be, but going by the current-gen Pro model, it should ideally be a QHD+ panel. The Asus ROG Phone 2 (Review) which launched this year, was the first phone with a full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED HDR display, so if true, the OnePlus 8 Pro could have an edge over it when it launches next year.

We still have no idea what the phone will look like, as we're still a while away from the launch day, which should be around May 2020. However, that hasn't stopped people from imagining renders of what the phone could look like. The last rumour centred around the OnePlus 8 Pro having a hold-punch design and a triple-vertical camera layout, along with a ToF depth sensor on the side. We could see the hole-punch design being used for the standard OnePlus model but we doubt the company would deviate from the all-screen design of the Pro model. We feel the next flagship model will still have a pop-up selfie camera, in order to keep it looking futuristic.

What are you thoughts? What you like to see from the next OnePlus 8 Pro?

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro
Roydon Cerejo

