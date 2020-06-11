OnePlus 8 goes on sale again in India today. The phone was unveiled in April, but sales in India have only begun from this month onwards due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. OnePlus 8 Pro sales have completely been postponed due to production issues, while the OnePlus 8 is available via flash sales for now. The OnePlus 8 will be available on Amazon India and OnePlus.in at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone has a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OnePlus 8 price, sale, launch offers

OnePlus 8 is priced in India at Rs. 41,999 for the exclusive Amazon base model with configuration 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. It will be available in Onyx Green, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow colour options.

Launch offers on the OnePlus 8 include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards, no cost-EMI option of up to 12 months, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS 10 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

It also packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel shooter, 2-megapixel secondary macro shooter, and 16-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is the 16-megapixel camera at the front. OnePlus 8 houses 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.