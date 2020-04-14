Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8 Launch Price Leaked: Retailer Listing Confirms Models, Colours Hours Before Launch

OnePlus 8 Launch Price Leaked: Retailer Listing Confirms Models, Colours Hours Before Launch

There’s nothing quite like trigger-happy retailers on launch day

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 14 April 2020 19:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Launch Price Leaked: Retailer Listing Confirms Models, Colours Hours Before Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Pete Lau

Looks like we’ll be getting two models of the OnePlus 8, as expected

Highlights
  • A UK retailer briefly posted pricing details for the OnePlus 8 series
  • The listing has since been taken down
  • Prices for the OnePlus 8 could start at GBP 599

OnePlus 8 price details have been leaked just ahead of launch. This was one of the big missing pieces in all the rumours and leaks we've had so far about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which have given us a fair idea of what to expect from these new flagships. UK retailer, John Lewis, accidentally made a listing live on its website, confirming the two model names, colours and most importantly, pricing. The listing has been taken down, since it was spotted, but not before someone got a juicy screenshot.

GSMArena reported has a screenshot of a listing page with the models OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, in different RAM/storage options and colours. The OnePlus 8 was seen listed at GBP 599 (roughly Rs. 56,000), while the OnePlus 8 Pro was priced at GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 74,700). These prices are for the base models, which is reported to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also get both models with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 65,300) for a OnePlus 8 and GBP 899 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The listing also confirms the official names of two of the many colour options — Glacial Green and Onyx Black.

If these prices are any indication of what the phones could cost in India (and in all likelihood, they are), then it seems as though OnePlus is going directly after Samsung's and Apple's premium market share. It appears as though OnePlus is done playing the ‘flagship killer' card and is now competing with the big guns, even on pricing. However, we must note here that UK pricing doesn't directly translate to India pricing, and we can expect it to be slightly cheaper in India.

Considering the OnePlus 8 is the spiritual successor to the OnePlus 7T (Review), which debuted at around Rs. 38,000, a price of roughly 56,000 (if true) is a big jump, even if we discount the premium that UK pricing entails. It's interesting to see how fans would react to this sudden shift in product positioning. It's not like OnePlus to alienate its fan base, which leads us to believe there could be a wild card entry in the form of a OnePlus 8 Lite or a OnePlus Z as its been rumoured to be called. There hasn't been much talk about this nor has any render been leaked but OnePlus has left some strong hints in this tweet, that a device with a ‘Z' moniker would be announced.

This is most likely the new Bullets Wireless Z earphones, but could we also see a more affordable ‘Z' branded OnePlus phone for the masses?

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 price, OnePlus 8 price in India, OnePlus 8 specifications, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro price, OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Selfie Camera May Support Optical Image Stabilisation: Report
How to Use Zoom Meeting App on Windows or Mac

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Launch Price Leaked: Retailer Listing Confirms Models, Colours Hours Before Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Price Leaked Hours Before Launch
  5. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Best Zombie Pandemic Movies on Streaming in India
  10. Joker Is Out Next Week on Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Launch Price Leaked: Retailer Listing Confirms Models, Colours Hours Before Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Selfie Camera May Support Optical Image Stabilisation: Report
  3. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  4. Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2 Alleged Price, Key Specifications Leaked Online
  5. G20 Sets Ground Rules Ahead of Facebook's Libra Stablecoin
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped, S-Pen Support Unlikely
  7. Amazon Fires 2 Employees Critical of Warehouse Working Conditions in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Samsung Users Can Now Drag and Drop Files Between Galaxy Phones and Windows 10 PCs Over Wi-Fi
  9. Aarogya Setu App Download Encouraged by PM Modi, Amid Privacy Concerns Raised by Experts
  10. LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com