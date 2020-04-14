OnePlus 8 price details have been leaked just ahead of launch. This was one of the big missing pieces in all the rumours and leaks we've had so far about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which have given us a fair idea of what to expect from these new flagships. UK retailer, John Lewis, accidentally made a listing live on its website, confirming the two model names, colours and most importantly, pricing. The listing has been taken down, since it was spotted, but not before someone got a juicy screenshot.

GSMArena reported has a screenshot of a listing page with the models OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, in different RAM/storage options and colours. The OnePlus 8 was seen listed at GBP 599 (roughly Rs. 56,000), while the OnePlus 8 Pro was priced at GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 74,700). These prices are for the base models, which is reported to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also get both models with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 65,300) for a OnePlus 8 and GBP 899 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The listing also confirms the official names of two of the many colour options — Glacial Green and Onyx Black.

If these prices are any indication of what the phones could cost in India (and in all likelihood, they are), then it seems as though OnePlus is going directly after Samsung's and Apple's premium market share. It appears as though OnePlus is done playing the ‘flagship killer' card and is now competing with the big guns, even on pricing. However, we must note here that UK pricing doesn't directly translate to India pricing, and we can expect it to be slightly cheaper in India.

Considering the OnePlus 8 is the spiritual successor to the OnePlus 7T (Review), which debuted at around Rs. 38,000, a price of roughly 56,000 (if true) is a big jump, even if we discount the premium that UK pricing entails. It's interesting to see how fans would react to this sudden shift in product positioning. It's not like OnePlus to alienate its fan base, which leads us to believe there could be a wild card entry in the form of a OnePlus 8 Lite or a OnePlus Z as its been rumoured to be called. There hasn't been much talk about this nor has any render been leaked but OnePlus has left some strong hints in this tweet, that a device with a ‘Z' moniker would be announced.

This is most likely the new Bullets Wireless Z earphones, but could we also see a more affordable ‘Z' branded OnePlus phone for the masses?