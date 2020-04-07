Technology News
OnePlus 8 Series Pop-Up Event to be Held Online for Europe, No Word on India

OnePlus 8 series is all set to be launched on April 14.

Updated: 7 April 2020 17:29 IST
OnePlus 8 series is confirmed to feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 series is expected to include OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  • OnePlus will launch the phones online due to the coronavirus outbreak
  • The phones will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 8 series next week via an online event. The company is expected to unveil two smartphones - the OnePlus 8 and the OnePus 8 Pro. Owing to the worldwide lockdowns over the coronavirus pandemic, OnePlus said that it will also take its pop-up events for Europe online this year, while there is no word from OnePlus about a pop-up event in India. A pop-up is basically a small temporary setup where consumers can access the displayed products . The online pop-up event in Europe will be held soon after the April 14's keynote.

This year's pop-up event will be online for OnePlus fans in Europe, the company announced in a blog post.

"This year, with the global situation, your health and safety come first. We are creating a special online pop-up experience, for those in the EU that you'll be able to enjoy from the comfort of your own home,” said Tuomas Lampen, head of strategy at OnePlus Europe, in a blog post.

For India, the company said that given the uncertainty in the country regarding the coronavirus-led lockdown, it can't comment on whether there will be a pop-up event for the country or not.

It is not clear as to how the online pop-up event will shape up. Hence, the blog post for Europe asked interested OnePlus 8 buyers in Europe to follow the company's social media channels for regular updates on the event.

To recall, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G support and 120Hz display. It is, however, not known whether the high 120Hz display will be available on both OnePlus 8 phones or just the OnePlus 8 Pro variant.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview had hinted) that the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones won't cost more than $1,000. Lau had earlier confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

It has been also reported that apart from the new phones, OnePlus might also launch the OnePlus Bullets Z wireless headphones during the April 14 event.

