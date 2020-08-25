Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 Series, OnePlus Nord to Get Floating Windows Option in Gaming Mode

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 Series, OnePlus Nord to Get Floating Windows Option in Gaming Mode

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro will initially be part of the new change.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 August 2020 17:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 Series, OnePlus Nord to Get Floating Windows Option in Gaming Mode

OnePlus has revealed that it is fixing a range of bugs and problems on its existing models

Highlights
  • OnePlus will expand floating windows through an OxygenOS beta update
  • OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are also receiving new bug fixes
  • OnePlus is optimising gesture controls to prevent mis-touch issues

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 Series, OnePlus Nord are getting a floating windows option in Gaming Mode, OnePlus has revealed through a FAQ page created on its forums for the month of August. The company also said that it narrowed the area for “swipe inward from the edge to go back” gesture in editing scenarios to prevent mis-touch issues. Alongside enhancing overall experience, OnePlus has highlighted some of the bug fixes that it implemented on OxygenOS for the OnePlus 7 and later models.

On its the FAQ page OnePlus said that the floating window option will be accessed through the gaming tools box — that would just be an updated Game Space app. It will be a part of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro through the next OxygenOS beta update, the company said. It will later be available for OnePlus 6 and the brand's subsequent models.

Floating windows in the Gaming Mode will indeed be useful as it will let you access WhatsApp or Instagram while playing games on OnePlus phones. Notably, OnePlus has already provided floating windows support on the regular OxygenOS interface through the "Enable freeform windows" option available under its Developer settings.

The FAQ page also talks about an issue that could cause overlapping of characters when using the ambient display option on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus noted that it had fixed that issue in the latest OxygenOS release for early users. “We are gradually releasing this version,” the company said.

OnePlus is also gradually improving the extended screenshot functionality, and an optimised version of extended screenshot has already been provided in the latest OxygenOS beta version for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. The latest beta release also includes a fix for the issue that was causing the File Manager to not show documents downloaded from some apps.

OnePlus has also narrowed the area for the “swipe inward from the edge to go back” gesture in an editing scenario to prevent issues that were resulting in no responses to touch. “Though leaving this scenario, the mis-touch prevention is still working. This issue will be fixed in [the] next version, please pay attention to the version update,” the company said.

OnePlus wants to attract customers by actively providing support through OxygenOS. The company recently brought a Scout Unified Search feature to its Indian users to let them receive in-depth search results across apps, contacts, and files stored on their phones. It is also working on bringing an Always-on display feature through OxygenOS 11.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OxygenOS, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
Christopher Nolan Is Making a Mistake With Tenet

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 Series, OnePlus Nord to Get Floating Windows Option in Gaming Mode
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  2. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Bringing Floating Window Option to Gaming Mode on OxygenOS
  4. Sony Launches ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ HDR TV in India: Price, Details
  5. Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  7. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones Bring Back Physical T9 Keyboard
  8. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces on the Web With Pricing Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Bravia X9000H Series Full-Array LED 4K Android TV With HDR, PS5-Compatibility Launched in India
  2. Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Inspire 2 Fitness Wearables Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 10,999
  3. Alibaba's Ant Group Files for Blockbuster Hong Kong, Shanghai Dual Listing
  4. Cargo: Netflix Acquires Indian Sci-Fi Movie, Sets September Release Date
  5. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces Online With Price Details Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Tipped to Go on Sale in India on September 7
  7. iRobot Launches New Platform to Make Roomba, Other Robot Cleaners ‘Smarter’
  8. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 Series, OnePlus Nord to Get Floating Windows Option in Gaming Mode
  9. BSNL to Launch IPTV Service on Pilot Basis in Kerala Starting August 27: Report
  10. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com