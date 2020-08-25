OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 Series, OnePlus Nord are getting a floating windows option in Gaming Mode, OnePlus has revealed through a FAQ page created on its forums for the month of August. The company also said that it narrowed the area for “swipe inward from the edge to go back” gesture in editing scenarios to prevent mis-touch issues. Alongside enhancing overall experience, OnePlus has highlighted some of the bug fixes that it implemented on OxygenOS for the OnePlus 7 and later models.

On its the FAQ page OnePlus said that the floating window option will be accessed through the gaming tools box — that would just be an updated Game Space app. It will be a part of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro through the next OxygenOS beta update, the company said. It will later be available for OnePlus 6 and the brand's subsequent models.

Floating windows in the Gaming Mode will indeed be useful as it will let you access WhatsApp or Instagram while playing games on OnePlus phones. Notably, OnePlus has already provided floating windows support on the regular OxygenOS interface through the "Enable freeform windows" option available under its Developer settings.

The FAQ page also talks about an issue that could cause overlapping of characters when using the ambient display option on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus noted that it had fixed that issue in the latest OxygenOS release for early users. “We are gradually releasing this version,” the company said.

OnePlus is also gradually improving the extended screenshot functionality, and an optimised version of extended screenshot has already been provided in the latest OxygenOS beta version for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. The latest beta release also includes a fix for the issue that was causing the File Manager to not show documents downloaded from some apps.

OnePlus has also narrowed the area for the “swipe inward from the edge to go back” gesture in an editing scenario to prevent issues that were resulting in no responses to touch. “Though leaving this scenario, the mis-touch prevention is still working. This issue will be fixed in [the] next version, please pay attention to the version update,” the company said.

OnePlus wants to attract customers by actively providing support through OxygenOS. The company recently brought a Scout Unified Search feature to its Indian users to let them receive in-depth search results across apps, contacts, and files stored on their phones. It is also working on bringing an Always-on display feature through OxygenOS 11.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.