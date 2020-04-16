OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus 8-series smartphones for the global markets and now the Chinese tech company is teasing the launch of a yet another product, likely a new phone. The company on Wednesday teased the new product launch on Chinese social media. Though the tech company has not revealed the mysterious device, it is rumoured that OnePlus is likely to unveil OnePlus 8 Lite (name not confirmed) today that will be toned down variant of the newly launched OnePlus 8 phones. Notably, last month a tipster had claimed that the company will launch OnePlus 8 Lite under a different name - the OnePlus Z.

If the white box that is seen on the company's teaser post on Weibo indeed contains the OnePlus 8 Lite, we can expect the phone to cost relatively less than the newly launched OnePlus 8 phones. This will be a relief to many customers who on social media have expressed their apprehensions over the prices of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. To recall, OnePlus 8 price starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,200), while OnePlus 8 Pro price begins at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,400). Both the phones were launched on April 14 along with OnePlus' new wireless headphones - the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.

@oneplus So I bought my first OnePlus (OnePlus One) phone for $349. It was a true Flagship Killer! Today The OnePlus 8 STARTS at $699, Literally double the price! The reason I chose OnePlus has now disappeared and it might be time to look elsewhere! — Jonathan Gibbs ???????????????????????? (@jonarooni) April 14, 2020

Notably, OnePlus is hosting the Chinese launch of OnePlus 8 series at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) today, where is expected to unveil this mysterious device.

Currently, nothing is officially confirmed about the OnePlus 8 Lite, however, earlier reports had indicated that the smartphone would feature a 6.4-inch display, triple rear camera setup, and a centre-aligned hole-punch for the selfie shooter. The phone is also rumoured to pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Interestingly, a tipster last month had further claimed that these rumoured hardware features were noticed on another phone that is reportedly developed by OnePlus. The tipster claimed that the company is working on OnePlus Z smartphone that is a revamped version of OnePlus X that was introduced in 2015. It was also reported that OnePlus Z is in fact, the OnePlus 8 Lite under a different name.

More will be known once the company officially unveils the mysterious device.