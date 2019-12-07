Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8 Lite Leak-Based Renders Show Dual Rear Cameras, Centre-Aligned Hole Punch

OnePlus 8 Lite’s leak-based CAD renders suggest a flat panel with a hole-punch. Dual rear cameras are also visible, as well as a laser autofocus module.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 20:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8 Lite Leak-Based Renders Show Dual Rear Cameras, Centre-Aligned Hole Punch

Photo Credit: @OnLeaks x 91Mobiles

OnePlus 8 Lite will be joined by OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro next year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Lite's leak-based CAD renders show dual rear cameras
  • The phone is said to pack a flat display with a hole-punch
  • OnePlus 8 Lite will miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to jump onto the ‘Lite' bandwagon, following in the footsteps of Samsung as the South Korean electronics giant preps the launch of Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite. After renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling surfaced online, alleged leak-based CAD renders and a 360-degree video of the OnePlus 8 Lite have been leaked. The OnePlus 8 Lite renders a show a centrally-positioned hole-punch camera at the top, which looks similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy Note 10. Moreover, the phone is shown also pack dual rear cameras.

The OnePlus 8 Lite renders and 360-degree video come courtesy of @OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The phone is shown flaunting a dual-rear camera setup housed in a large black module. Also, the gradient blue finish on the OnePlus 8 Lite shares some resemblance with the Glacier Blue paintjob of the OnePlus 7T. The camera sensors are accompanied by a laser autofocus module, while the LED flash sits at the bottom.

 

Over at the front, the OnePlus 8 Lite is shown sporting a centrally-positioned hole-punch, a noticeably different design from the left corner positioning of the hole-punch on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature a flat display that will measure between 6.4-inch and 6.5-inch. The phone will feature a USB Type-C port, but a 3.5mm headphone jack is absent.

Dimensions of the OnePlus 8 Pro are tipped to be 159.2x74x8.6mm. The renders don't show a physical fingerprint sensor, which suggests that the OnePlus 8 Lite will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As of now, other details such as the make of processor at its heart, megapixel count of the camera sensors, and battery capacity are still under the wraps. Going by OnePlus's launch timeline, it is safe to assume that the OnePlus 8 Lite is still a few months away from launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8 Lite
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vodafone Idea Follows Airtel, Removes FUP Limit on Voice Calls for All Unlimited Prepaid Plans

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Lite Leak-Based Renders Show Dual Rear Cameras, Centre-Aligned Hole Punch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel Removes FUP Cap on Calling for Unlimited Plans, Reveals New Plans
  3. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  4. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could've Exposed Data of Millions
  5. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  6. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed From the Platform: Here's Why
  7. Redmi K30 Retail Package's Live Images Leaked, More Official Teasers Arrive
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. SpaceX Launches Genetically Enhanced Mice to International Space Station
  10. Vodafone Idea Lifts FUP Limit on Voice Calls for Unlimited Prepaid Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Lite Leak-Based Renders Show Dual Rear Cameras, Centre-Aligned Hole Punch
  2. Vodafone Idea Follows Airtel, Removes FUP Limit on Voice Calls for All Unlimited Prepaid Plans
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders Leak Yet Again, Showing Their Central Hole-Punch Design
  4. Airtel Lifts FUP Limit on Voice Calls for All Unlimited Prepaid Plans, Announces 3 New Bundled Plans
  5. Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4 Smartwatches Launched in India, Starting Rs. 32,590
  6. WhatsApp Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android, but Without Call Holding: Here Are the Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Launch Tipped for December 12; Key Specifications, Official Images Leaked
  8. Netflix Is Spending Rs. 3,000 Crores on Indian Content, CEO Reed Hastings Says
  9. Adobe Acquires Medium, the Oculus-Made VR 3D Sculpting Tool
  10. Redmi K30 Retail Package Leaked in Live Images; 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Dual-Frequency GPS Support Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.