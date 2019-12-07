OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to jump onto the ‘Lite' bandwagon, following in the footsteps of Samsung as the South Korean electronics giant preps the launch of Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite. After renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and its Pro sibling surfaced online, alleged leak-based CAD renders and a 360-degree video of the OnePlus 8 Lite have been leaked. The OnePlus 8 Lite renders a show a centrally-positioned hole-punch camera at the top, which looks similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy Note 10. Moreover, the phone is shown also pack dual rear cameras.

The OnePlus 8 Lite renders and 360-degree video come courtesy of @OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The phone is shown flaunting a dual-rear camera setup housed in a large black module. Also, the gradient blue finish on the OnePlus 8 Lite shares some resemblance with the Glacier Blue paintjob of the OnePlus 7T. The camera sensors are accompanied by a laser autofocus module, while the LED flash sits at the bottom.

Over at the front, the OnePlus 8 Lite is shown sporting a centrally-positioned hole-punch, a noticeably different design from the left corner positioning of the hole-punch on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature a flat display that will measure between 6.4-inch and 6.5-inch. The phone will feature a USB Type-C port, but a 3.5mm headphone jack is absent.

Dimensions of the OnePlus 8 Pro are tipped to be 159.2x74x8.6mm. The renders don't show a physical fingerprint sensor, which suggests that the OnePlus 8 Lite will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As of now, other details such as the make of processor at its heart, megapixel count of the camera sensors, and battery capacity are still under the wraps. Going by OnePlus's launch timeline, it is safe to assume that the OnePlus 8 Lite is still a few months away from launch.