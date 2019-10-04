Technology News
OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Hole-Punch Display, Vertical Triple Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus 8 will sport a hole-punch display design, new leak-based renders claim.

OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Hole-Punch Display, Vertical Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Cashkaro/ OnLeaks

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 tipped to sport hole-punch display
  • OnePlus 8 may stick with an in-display fingerprint scanner
  • We can expect the OnePlus 8 to have a 90Hz display

OnePlus 8 can be expected to launch in the first half of 2020, but that apparently doesn't mean leaks can't emerge. It has only been a week since the launch of the OnePlus 7T, the company's mid-cycle refresh of the OnePlus 7. Now, alleged OnePlus 8 renders have surfaced - tipping the full design of the smartphone. This alleged OnePlus 8 design hints that the smartphone will have a different look at the front by opting for a hole-punch display. This means that the selfie camera will sit at one corner of the display, foregoing the waterdrop notch or pop-up selfie camera seen in previous OnePlus iterations. Alongside, the report also claims a few specifications, such as dimensions and the presence of wireless charging.

Called a "first and very early look" at the OnePlus 8, the leak-based CAD renders have been posted by Cashkaro in collaboration with OnLeaks. In the renders, it can be seen that the display has very thin bezels on the side and is curved at the edges. The renders only mention OnePlus 8 and does not have “Pro” in its naming. So it is possible that OnePlus is looking at the hole-punch design as a way to go for an all-display front on its regular models since the Pro model already has a pop-up camera.

At the back, the render of this alleged OnePlus 8 shows a vertical triple camera setup which is rather odd. OnePlus recently switched to a circular camera module for its OnePlus 7T and based on the company's track record the design would usually be carried forward to one more generation.

CashKaro said its source had also tipped the OnePlus 8 will support wireless charging, a welcome addition to the device. Some of the other details tipped include the approximate display size which is said to be approximately 6.5-inches. The phone is also said to measure about 160.2x72.9x8.1mm (9.3mm including rear camera bump).

This alleged OnePlus 8 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. The rest of the design lines up with the OnePlus design language. There is no information about the internal hardware of the device, however, we can expect this smartphone to sport a 90Hz display. OnePlus had recently announced that all of its future phones will sport Fluid display tech. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we look out for more leaks of this upcoming device.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8
iPhone 11 Production Raised by Around 10 Percent: Report
