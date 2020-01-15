Technology News
OnePlus 8 Said to Have Been Listed on BIS Database With IN2011 Model Number

OnePlus 8 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench with a IN2023 model number, so the latest OnePlus 8 leak fits with past ones.

15 January 2020
OnePlus 8 leak-based renders had been shared as far back as October last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 listing unfortunately doesn't reveal any significant details
  • The smartphone should launch alongside OnePlus 8 Pro in H1 2020
  • The OnePlus 8 Lite has also been in many rumours thus far

OnePlus 8 is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite in the first half of this year, however, it hasn't seen its fair share of leaks compared to the other two models. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite have featured in numerous leaks in the past few months, but the OnePlus 8 has barely featured in such revelations. Now, the OnePlus 8 is said to have been listed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), however, no real details have emerged from the purported listing. Read on to know more about the reported OnePlus 8 BIS listing.

OnePlus 8 reportedly certified by BIS

According to a report by Nashville Chatter Class, a OnePlus smartphone with model number IN2011 has been listed on the BIS database, and it is thought to be the OnePlus 8. The model number fits with other recent leaks, which tipped the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature the model number IN2023.

As we mentioned, nothing significant has been mentioned in the purported BIS listing of the OnePlus 8, beyond tipping its model number. The listing doesn't reveal details like a launch date, expected price, or any specifications, and we'll have to wait for further leaks leading up to the launch to learn more about the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 specifications, features (leaked)

Thus far, the OnePlus 8 has only featured in a bunch of leak-based CAD renders, which tipped a hole-punch display and a vertical triple rear camera setup. If the smartphone turns out to look as the renders show, the OnePlus 8 would be part of the first generation of OnePlus phones that doesn't feature a waterdrop display notch or pop-up selfie camera.

The leak-based renders had been accompanied with some details of the OnePlus 8, such as a screen size close to 6.5 inches, and dimensions of 160.2x72.9x8.1mm - going up to 9.3mm when including the camera bump. The OnePlus 8 is also said to support wireless charging, which would be another first for the smartphone maker.

OnePlus recently unveiled 120Hz display technology, but it remains uncertain whether it will make it to the OnePlus 8 - the company may choose to keep the tech for its first-half flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro. Thus, the OnePlus 8 Lite is also not expected to receive it. The 120Hz tech may make it to the mid-range OnePlus 8T smartphone in the second half of the year however.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, BIS, OnePlus, OnePlus India
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, Says Will Invest $1 Billion in India in Digitising Small and Medium Businesses
Spotify, Warner Music Ink India Deal That Paves the Way for Missing Songs to Return

