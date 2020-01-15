OnePlus 8 is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite in the first half of this year, however, it hasn't seen its fair share of leaks compared to the other two models. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite have featured in numerous leaks in the past few months, but the OnePlus 8 has barely featured in such revelations. Now, the OnePlus 8 is said to have been listed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), however, no real details have emerged from the purported listing. Read on to know more about the reported OnePlus 8 BIS listing.

OnePlus 8 reportedly certified by BIS

According to a report by Nashville Chatter Class, a OnePlus smartphone with model number IN2011 has been listed on the BIS database, and it is thought to be the OnePlus 8. The model number fits with other recent leaks, which tipped the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature the model number IN2023.

As we mentioned, nothing significant has been mentioned in the purported BIS listing of the OnePlus 8, beyond tipping its model number. The listing doesn't reveal details like a launch date, expected price, or any specifications, and we'll have to wait for further leaks leading up to the launch to learn more about the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 specifications, features (leaked)

Thus far, the OnePlus 8 has only featured in a bunch of leak-based CAD renders, which tipped a hole-punch display and a vertical triple rear camera setup. If the smartphone turns out to look as the renders show, the OnePlus 8 would be part of the first generation of OnePlus phones that doesn't feature a waterdrop display notch or pop-up selfie camera.

The leak-based renders had been accompanied with some details of the OnePlus 8, such as a screen size close to 6.5 inches, and dimensions of 160.2x72.9x8.1mm - going up to 9.3mm when including the camera bump. The OnePlus 8 is also said to support wireless charging, which would be another first for the smartphone maker.

OnePlus recently unveiled 120Hz display technology, but it remains uncertain whether it will make it to the OnePlus 8 - the company may choose to keep the tech for its first-half flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro. Thus, the OnePlus 8 Lite is also not expected to receive it. The 120Hz tech may make it to the mid-range OnePlus 8T smartphone in the second half of the year however.