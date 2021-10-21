Technology News
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T will be upgraded to October 2021 Android Security Patch with new ColorOS update.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 October 2021 11:56 IST
New OxygenOS update adds the Files by Google app

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T getting October 2021 Android security patch
  • OnePlus 8 gets OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 as the latest firmware version
  • OnePlus is adding Files by Google app with new ColorOS update

OnePlus 8 series — including OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — as well as the OnePlus 8T have started getting the latest OxygenOS update. The update packs the October 2021 Android security patch, bug fixes, and other minor system improvements. The OxygenOS update brings the Files by Google app as well to all three devices. As usual, the update will be released for OnePlus users in a phased manner. It is rolling for global users first and Indian users are scheduled to get it soon after.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T update changelog

The Chinese smartphone major detailed the changelog on the OnePlus forum. The latest update for the OnePlus 8 series — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — comes in the form of firmware version OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 and for the OnePlus 8T as OxygenOS 11.0.10.10/11.0.11.11. But all three OnePlus handsets get similar changes with the new updates. These include the addition of Files by Google app that allows users to find files faster with search and simple browsing.

Files by Google app is a file manager app that comes with cleaning tools for freeing up space and allows users to find files with a browse feature. OnePlus is slowly moving towards integrating more Google apps to replace its own. The company earlier introduced Google's stock dialler and messages apps instead of OxygenOS' own to the OnePlus Nord.

The changelog mentions the OnePlus phones are also getting the October 2021 Android security patch, improved system stability, and bug fixes with the new update.

Initially, the OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 series will be available for Europe variants, but it will soon make its way to users in India and North America. The latest update for OnePlus 8T is currently rolling out in the North America region and will soon arrive in India and Europe.

OnePlus hasn't mentioned the size of the latest updates. However, it is advised to update your OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging. The update is scheduled to roll out in a staged manner and should reach all eligible smartphones automatically over the air automatically. Keen OnePlus users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OxygenOS 11.0.9.9, OxygenOS 11.0.10.10, OxygenOS 11.0.11.11, OnePlus, Android update, OnePlus changelog
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
 
 

