OnePlus 8 series - that includes the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro - and the OnePlus 8T have started getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 and OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 updates in India, respectively. Following the rollout of the update in India, OnePlus will release the update for the North American and European markets. As usual, the update will be released in an incremental manner and will reach all devices in a few days. Bundled with the update is the May 2021 Android security patch along with improvement to system settings, gallery, phone, messages, and network for all three devices.

A couple of posts on the OnePlus forum detail the changelog that comes with the update for the OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T get fairly similar improvements with the new updates.

The changelog for all three OnePlus devices mention improved smoothness while sliding on the home screen, a fix for screenshot failure from the accessibility menu, and a fix for low battery notification not working.

The Gallery app also gets fixes for abnormal UI in guest mode, along with an issue regarding newly captured images not getting saved for some users. The Phone app gets fixes for the calling card glitching while opening along with the issue of the calling page disappearing during a call. Alongside, all three OnePlus smartphones get improved network performance.

The only difference in the update changelog of the three OnePlus smartphones is that the OnePlus 8 Pro gets improved wireless charging stability, while both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get a fix for an issue with the Messaging app failing to edit a message for some users.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus will roll out of the update in a phased manner. A handful of smartphones will get the update first and the rest of the smartphones will receive the update in the next few days.

The firmware version for the OnePlus 8 Series is OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 and for the OnePlus 8T is OxygenOS 11.0.8.13. OnePlus hasn't mentioned the size of these updates, however, it is recommended to update your smartphones using a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the device is charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

