Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New Updates in India With System, Gallery, Network Improvements

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New Updates in India With System, Gallery, Network Improvements

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T are also being upgraded to the May 2021 Android Security Patch with the new updates.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 May 2021 19:08 IST
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New Updates in India With System, Gallery, Network Improvements

OnePlus 8T update carries the firmware version OxygenOS 11.0.8.13

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T series gets OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 as the latest firmware version
  • North American, European markets will also get the same update
  • OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8T get fairly similar improvements

OnePlus 8 series - that includes the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro - and the OnePlus 8T have started getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 and OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 updates in India, respectively. Following the rollout of the update in India, OnePlus will release the update for the North American and European markets. As usual, the update will be released in an incremental manner and will reach all devices in a few days. Bundled with the update is the May 2021 Android security patch along with improvement to system settings, gallery, phone, messages, and network for all three devices.

A couple of posts on the OnePlus forum detail the changelog that comes with the update for the OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T get fairly similar improvements with the new updates.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T update changelog

The changelog for all three OnePlus devices mention improved smoothness while sliding on the home screen, a fix for screenshot failure from the accessibility menu, and a fix for low battery notification not working.

The Gallery app also gets fixes for abnormal UI in guest mode, along with an issue regarding newly captured images not getting saved for some users. The Phone app gets fixes for the calling card glitching while opening along with the issue of the calling page disappearing during a call. Alongside, all three OnePlus smartphones get improved network performance.

The only difference in the update changelog of the three OnePlus smartphones is that the OnePlus 8 Pro gets improved wireless charging stability, while both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get a fix for an issue with the Messaging app failing to edit a message for some users.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus will roll out of the update in a phased manner. A handful of smartphones will get the update first and the rest of the smartphones will receive the update in the next few days.

The firmware version for the OnePlus 8 Series is OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 and for the OnePlus 8T is OxygenOS 11.0.8.13. OnePlus hasn't mentioned the size of these updates, however, it is recommended to update your smartphones using a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the device is charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OxygenOS 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U-Series Models Launch Date Set for June 10; OnePlus Nord N200 5G Could Be in the Works

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New Updates in India With System, Gallery, Network Improvements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  2. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  5. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  7. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  8. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  9. Google Photos Gets New Tool to Manage Storage Before End of Unlimited Backup
  10. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s Receiving May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U-Series Models Launch Date Set for June 10; OnePlus Nord N200 5G Could Be in the Works
  3. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New Updates in India With System, Gallery, Network Improvements
  4. Twitter Statement on 'Toolkit' Case Enquiry Called 'Mendacious' by Delhi Police in Strongly-Worded Counter
  5. Red Magic 6R With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Instagram 'Drops' Feature Launched to Let Users Cop Product Drops: Report
  8. Apple Solidifies Its Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 35 Percent YoY in Q1 2021: Counterpoint
  9. Netflix’s The Sandman Adds Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt Among 12 New Cast
  10. Someone Remade a PlayStation 5 With Wood - and it Still Works: Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com