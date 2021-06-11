Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates in India With System, Camera Improvements

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates in India With System, Camera Improvements

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T are also being upgraded with the June 2021 Android Security Patch with the new updates.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 June 2021 11:25 IST
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates in India With System, Camera Improvements

OnePlus 8T getting the update in North America, followed by India and Europe

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 series to get the update in India first
  • The smartphones are getting performance improvements with the update
  • OnePlus will conduct the rollout in a phased manner

OnePlus 8 Series — comprising OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — and OnePlus 8T have started receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 and OxygenOS 11.0.8.14 updates in India, respectively. While the OnePlus 8 Series will receive the update in India first, followed by Europe and North America, OnePlus 8T will receive OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 update in North America first, followed by India and Europe with the aforementioned update. The updates are expected to roll out in phases.

Through a couple of posts on its community forum on June 9, OnePlus details the changelog of the updates for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. All three smartphones get similar improvements with their respective updates.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T update changelog

The OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update for the OnePlus 8 series brings optimised performance to the smartphones. Additionally, the update also fixes the issue where the shutter button failed while taking images in 48-megapixel format. The firmware version for OnePlus 8 is 11.0.7.7.IN21DA and for the OnePlus 8 Pro is 11.0.7.7.IN11DA.

OnePlus 8T gets the OxygenOS 11.0.8.14 update that also brings optimised performance to the flagship smartphone from 2020. In addition, there is also a fix for the shutter button issue found in the OnePlus 8 series. The firmware version for the OnePlus 8T is 11.0.8.14.KB05DA.

All three smartphones get updated to June 2021 Android security patch. There is no mention of the size of these updates. It is advised that the smartphones are updated while being connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and while on charging. Users can head to Settings > System > System updates to manually check if the update has arrived on their respective OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus has also mentioned that the update will be rolled out in phases, with a small percentage of users getting the release initially. A broader rollout for the update would be conducted soon.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OxygenOS 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin Legalised in El Salvador: IMF Sees Legal, Economic Issues With President Nayib Bukele’s Move

Related Stories

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates in India With System, Camera Improvements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. COVID-19 Vaccination Data Leak Reports Denied by Government
  4. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming Laptops in India
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  8. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme C21 Review: Android on a Budget
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It
  2. Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report
  3. Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Unveiled With January 2022 Release Date
  4. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Data Leak Claim Refuted by the Government, Investigation Initiated
  5. Twitter Suspension in Nigeria: US Condemns Move, Calls for Decision Reversal
  6. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates in India With System, Camera Improvements
  7. Bitcoin Legalised in El Salvador: IMF Sees Legal, Economic Issues With President Nayib Bukele’s Move
  8. Android 12 Beta 2 Brings New Privacy Features for Pixel 3, Newer Models
  9. CryptoPunk NFT Sells for $11.7 Million, First-Ever NFT Sold for $1.47 Million at Sotheby's Auction
  10. Microsoft Taking Xbox Games Directly to TVs, Game Pass Ultimate Subscriptions to Be Possible via Web Browsers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com