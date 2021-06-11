OnePlus 8 Series — comprising OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — and OnePlus 8T have started receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 and OxygenOS 11.0.8.14 updates in India, respectively. While the OnePlus 8 Series will receive the update in India first, followed by Europe and North America, OnePlus 8T will receive OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 update in North America first, followed by India and Europe with the aforementioned update. The updates are expected to roll out in phases.

Through a couple of posts on its community forum on June 9, OnePlus details the changelog of the updates for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. All three smartphones get similar improvements with their respective updates.

The OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update for the OnePlus 8 series brings optimised performance to the smartphones. Additionally, the update also fixes the issue where the shutter button failed while taking images in 48-megapixel format. The firmware version for OnePlus 8 is 11.0.7.7.IN21DA and for the OnePlus 8 Pro is 11.0.7.7.IN11DA.

OnePlus 8T gets the OxygenOS 11.0.8.14 update that also brings optimised performance to the flagship smartphone from 2020. In addition, there is also a fix for the shutter button issue found in the OnePlus 8 series. The firmware version for the OnePlus 8T is 11.0.8.14.KB05DA.

All three smartphones get updated to June 2021 Android security patch. There is no mention of the size of these updates. It is advised that the smartphones are updated while being connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and while on charging. Users can head to Settings > System > System updates to manually check if the update has arrived on their respective OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus has also mentioned that the update will be rolled out in phases, with a small percentage of users getting the release initially. A broader rollout for the update would be conducted soon.

